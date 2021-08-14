Based on an action role-playing game created by Bandai Namco Studios and Tose and released through Bandai Namco Entertainment, ‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi military action TV anime. The story revolves around a war between humans and entities known as the Others. uito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall are two protagonists of the show. They are initially part of the Other Suppression Force or OSF. But as the series progresses, new revelations about their country’s government make them question where their loyalty lies. ‘Scarlet Nexus’ formally premiered on July 1, 2021. However, episodes 1 and 2 became available online on June 19 and June 25, respectively. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 8 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus’ episode 8, titled ‘The Hospital’s Secrets,’ is set to release on August 19, 2021, in Japan. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and AT-X. Studio Sunrise developed the series, with Hiroyuki Nishimura helming the directorial team and Youichi Katou, Toshizo Nemoto, and Akiko Inoue leading the writing staff. Hironori Anazawa worked on the music, while Yuuji Itou handled the character designs. THE ORAL CIGARETTES sang the opening theme track, “Red Criminal.”

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Scarlet Nexus’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site.

Ani-One Asia is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Island, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Island, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Vietnam. The anime is also available on Bilibili.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, following his father’s assassination, Kaito takes charge of the government. With almost half of the OSF members having defected to Seiran, he decides that the organization needs to be regrouped. He puts Yuito in charge of his own platoon and urges him to become the hero their country needs.

Yuito suddenly finds himself outside with his team. He realizes that he doesn’t remember what has happened since he was in his brother’s office. The members of his platoon become worried. Hanabi reveals that her uncle is the director-general at the OSF hospital. If Yuito wants, she can get in touch with her uncle and have Yuito cut to the front of the line. Not knowing what’s happening to him, Yuito agrees.

Meanwhile, Kasane tells Karen some of the things she witnessed in the future and learns that Seiran now has her sister. While visiting the hospital, Yuito and his crew discover that Nagi has been secretly kept there. And now, they seem to be moving him to a different location. Yuito and his team follow the trail and find themselves in the city of Lukosho, which was supposedly destroyed due to an Other attack. Inside it, the team fights the Other and defeats it. The episode ends with the sudden appearance of Nagi.

In episode 8, the mystery behind Nagi’s actions and disappearance might be explored. The protagonists might learn that the hospital harbors many other secrets and start looking for them.

