‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi action TV anime that is based on the role-playing game of the same name created by Bandai Namco Studios in collaboration with Tose and released through Bandai Namco Entertainment. It recounts the story of human civilization of an alternate world that has used modern technological advancements to build a society based entirely on peculiar substances found in the brain.

Unfortunately, when brain-eating organisms called Others begin to descend on the otherwise peaceful society, all hell breaks loose, and humans are forced to the Other Suppression Force or OSF to fight back. The series first premiered on July 1, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 9 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus’ episode 9, titled ‘A Dubious Wonder Drug,’ is set to premiere on August 26, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and AT-X at different times. The Japanese animation studio Sunrise has developed the science-fiction anime series with Hiroyuki Nishimura helming the directorial team while the writing staff is led by Youichi Katou, Toshizo Nemoto, and Akiko Inoue. The characters are designed by Yuuji Itou, and Hironori Anazawa has composed the series music. The opening theme track, “Red Criminal,” is performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Scarlet Nexus’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the science-fiction anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the series is accessible on Wakanim with English subtitles. Fans from certain countries in Asia can watch the latest episodes on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Arashi promises Kasane to help her find Naomi by gathering crucial intel. Meanwhile, Yuito and his allies find Nagi, but he refuses to return with them and forces Luca to teleport everyone back away from the hospital. Later, Major General Fubuki reveals that the hospital brainwashes people, and they did it to Nagi because he saw Naomi’s metamorphosis, who was turned into an Other.

The hospital researches psionic under the New Himukan government, and they have found a special substance that can transform anyone into Others. Furthermore, he also informs that the government wants to eliminate Yuito and, before leaving, lets Luca answer the question that others may have since she already knows a lot. As expected, she tells her friends there that Fubuki got engaged to Alice Ichijo, the daughter of OSF hospital’s former director-general. But she was soon turned into an Other.

When Fubuki investigated the matter, he found that the New Himukan government had managed the experiment that ultimately led to such a horrible discovery using which anyone could be turned into a brain-eating monster. Yuito’s allies also learn that his father was the center of all such operations. Meanwhile, Kasane, along with her allies, infiltrates a facility looking for Naomi. They later find her but are disappointed to learn that she is an Other now. But to keep everyone safe, Naomi requests everyone to leave and advises Kasane to forget her.

Karen reveals that she can still be turned into a human being using Kasane’s psionic powers, but when Arashi asks him about the strange ampules that are being used on Naomi, his answers shocks everyone. In episode 9, Kasane and her allies will learn more about the ampules. Meanwhile, the government may begin to put its evil plans into action by using them on Yuito.

