Scarpetta: Is Thor Labs a Real Company?

Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta‘ stars Nicole Kidman as the titular forensic pathologist who must get to the bottom of a rather gruesome murder. The first season unfolds over two timelines, one taking place in 1998 at the beginning of Kay Scarpetta’s career, and the other unraveling in 2026, with her return to the town where it all started. While the cases from both timelines seem to be connected somehow, there is something unique to the 2026 case. A tech company named Thor Labs becomes embroiled in the investigation, and the more Scarpetta looks into it, the shadier it seems. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Thor Labs Represents the Real Cutting-Edge Technological Developments

Thor Labs is a fictional company created by Patricia Cornwell for her 2021 novel, ‘Autopsy.’ The company is known for developing 3-D printing technology used to print human organs that can be used for transplants and other medical conditions. The company comes into the picture when a victim is found to be its employee, and later, when one of its in-orbit facilities comes crashing down. In real life, there is a company named Thorlabs, Inc, but it works in optical equipment and is not connected to the company in the book and its TV adaptation.

While the company may be fictional, the tech it works on is pretty real. Biological printing has been around for a while now is seeing major developments in the field of medicine. According to NASA, it uses “living cells, proteins, and nutrients as raw materials and has the potential to produce human tissues for treating injury and disease and to create entire organs for transplants.” In the show, Thor Labs has a facility in Earth’s orbit where they carry out their research and development. In real-life as well, bioprinting facilities, like Redwire Corporation’s BioFabrication Facility, have been installed in the space station. The reason for this is that the lack of gravity in space allows a better environment for tissue growth as opposed to the requirement of support in Earth’s gravity.

Cornwell used the knowledge of this real-life tech to create a storyline that shows the audience a different face of forensic science. The author is known for heavily researching new technological and scientific developments and then using them as significant plot devices in her novels, lending more credibility and authenticity to her stories, making them feel eerily real. Still, with the crime element, she keeps the details about the companies and characters fictional. For example, in the story, Thor Labs’ bioprinting facility in space crashes, revealing the deaths of two astronauts aboard. In real life, no such incident has happened so far. This is a purely fictional element added to the story to spin a compelling mystery that keeps the audience guessing.

Read More: Scarpetta Ending Explained: Who is the Killer?