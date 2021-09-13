The first episode of ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ provides a contemporary American and updated take on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name. The episode introduces us to Mira and Jonathan, a couple who have been together for nearly 10 years.

However, as the episode progresses, the layers peel off, and we get an intimate look at their complicated marriage. You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section. If you are curious to learn more about the relationship drama’s next chapter, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 2.

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 2 Release Date

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 2 is slated to premiere on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm EST on HBO. The mini-series contains 5 hour-long episodes, which will follow a weekly release pattern with new episodes airing on the network every Sunday.

Where to Watch Scenes From a Marriage Episode 2 Online?

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 2 can be watched on HBO, at the date and time specified above. Folks without a cable subscription can opt to live stream the episode on services such as DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. The upcoming episode will be available on HBO Max. You can also catch the new episode on Hulu, provided you have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on.

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 of ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ is called ‘Poli,’ and will dive more into the slowly deteriorating relationship of Mira and Jonathan. Of course, as is the case with any long-term relationship that has undergone significant damage, the people involved are the most oblivious to the damages. The same could be true for Mira and Jonathan, who are likely to slowly come to a realization about the unhealthy state of their relationship. Upon returning from a business trip, Mira will deliver heartbreaking news to Jonathan. She could come clean about cheating on him or reveal her intention to get an abortion.

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere episode of ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ titled ‘Innocence and Panic,’ we meet couple Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) who are seeing a therapist and discussing their marriage. Jonathan shares the story of how they met many years ago in Colombia. In a flashback, we see he and Mira became roommates and then eventually lovers. With Jonathan adjusting to a new culture and Mira breaking her pattern of abusive relationships, the couple finds a sense of comfort with each other.

In the present, after ten years of being together, when the therapist asks if they think their marriage is a success, neither is able to provide a satisfying answer. The therapist then discusses the monogamy of their relationship. Later, Mira and Jonathan have dinner with their friends Peter and Kate. However, Mira and Kate head upstairs and, after a brief chat, share a kiss. Mira is overcome with a feeling of guilt as Kate and Peter leave.

Mira reveals that she is pregnant, and Jonathan feigns excitement about the news. At the hospital, Mira is visibly uncomfortable with Jonathan’s presence, and she breaks down into tears after he steps outside the room. Thus, it is confirmed that the couple is feeling trapped in their marriage.

