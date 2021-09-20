Scenes From a Marriage Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

While the first episode of ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ follows a similar structure as Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name, the second episode shakes things up by making some clever modifications. In the new episode, Mira finally speaks up about her feelings and decides to break the cage that her marriage to Jonathan has become.

As the couple’s marriage crumbles under the revelation of Mira’s affair, we get a sense of the other reasons behind their relationship’s failure. You can read more about the same in the recap section. For folks wondering, what the future holds for Mira and Jonathan after their decisive argument, here’s a look at what’s in store for the couple in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 3!

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 3 Release Date

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on September 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Each episode of the 5-part miniseries is one hour long, and new episodes of the show air on the network every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Scenes From a Marriage Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 3 by turning on HBO on your TV screens at the date and time stated above. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can choose to watch the episode with the help of live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. The new episode will become available on HBO Max after its television broadcast. You can also stream the upcoming episode on Hulu by adding the HBO Max add-on to your existing package.

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 3 Spoilers

‘The Vale of Tears’ is the title of ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ episode 3. The episode will deal with the aftermath of Mira leaving Jonathan. In the previous episode, after their first argument, they comfort each other in bed, hinting that there might be some hope to save their marriage. However, after Mira tells her husband that she is no longer attracted to him, their marriage is effectively over.

They might not divorce each other straight away and could take some time apart from each other to figure things out. This time apart could help the couple approach the broken state of their marriage from a new perspective. Although, the big question that looms over their future is whether it is possible to fall back in love with a person you are no longer attracted to, especially after spending a decade with them.

Scenes From a Marriage Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ titled ‘Poli,’ picks up with a fourth-wall-breaking scene as Oscar Issac steps into his character. It seems like a few months have passed since Mira and Jonathan decided to abort Mira’s pregnancy. Jonathan is taking care of their daughter Ava while Mira is away on a business trip in Tel Aviv.

However, Mira returns home from the trip early. Jonathan apologizes to Mira for an argument over the renovation of the attic. In turn, Mira reveals that she has been cheating on her husband with Poli, an associate from Tel Aviv. She discusses the lack of passion and feeling of being trapped in their marriage. They end their argument and go to bed.

The next morning, Mira begins to pack her stuff. When Jonathan steps in to help her, she makes a hurtful comment that leads to her husband’s breakdown. He calls Kate and Peter and blames them for betraying him by not telling him about Mira’s affair sooner. Ava witnesses Jonathan’s breakdown. With Mira gone, Jonathan is left alone to pick up the pieces of his broken marriage.

