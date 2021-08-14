Created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, ‘Schmigadoon!’ is a musical comedy that follows a couple – Melissa and Josh – that is painstakingly experiencing the last stages of their crumbling relationship. They set out on a backpacking trip, hoping to save whatever semblance of love that still exists between them when a magical town appears in the mist and pulls them in.

Soon, Melissa and Josh realize that it is a place where everyone expresses themselves through song and music. The series is originally inspired by the 1947 musical ‘Brigadoon’ and makes use of theatre humor. If you loved the first season and are looking for information about a potential ‘Schmigadoon!’ season 2, we have got you covered!

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Release Date

‘Schmigadoon!’ season 1 released on July 16, 2021, on Apple TV+ and concluded its 6 episode long run on August 13, 2021. Every episode of the show has a runtime of around 30 minutes. This feel-good series has been lauded because of its talented ensemble and theatrical but light-hearted portrayal of drama.

With regards to the second season, here is everything we know. As of now, the show has not been renewed. However, it has received favorable reviews, which means it might come back with another season. Co-creator Cinco Paul is also believed to be entertaining ideas for season 2, as stated by ‘Jane the Virgin‘ star Jaime Camil (Doc Jorge Lopez in ‘Schmigadoon!’). He also revealed he wanted to continue playing the role.

Now, Cinco and Camil’s statement can also mean that the creators may have already started producing the second season, although everyone chooses to remain silent at the moment. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Moreover, season 1 closes with an ambiguous ending that perfectly paves the way for more episodes. Cinco confirmed this in an interview and further added that he created the show with more seasons in mind.

If the opportunity arises, they’d definitely be on board to extend the series. Not only the creators but the cast members were also reported to be enthusiastic about reprising their roles. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong were more vocal about their possible return to the set of this comedy-musical drama. However, season 1 director Barry Sonnenfeld might not come back because of his constant involvement in other projects.

In either case, ‘Schmigadoon!’ will most likely get renewed. So, when the network greenlights the show, filming would understandably take a few months, and the entire process might stretch up to a year considering how most shows follow this pattern of release. Hence, in all probability, we expect ‘Schmigadoon!’ season 2 to release sometime in the summer of 2022.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Schmigadoon!’ includes Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner, an orthopedic surgeon from New York City, about to break up with his girlfriend, Melissa. Cecily Strong portrays Melissa Gimble, an OBGYN who struggles with her relationship with Josh. Fred Armisen essays the role of Reverend Howard Layton, the leader of the Methodist church in Schmigadoon. Dove Cameron plays Betsy McDonough, one of Farmer McDonough’s seven daughters. Jaime Camil portrays Doc Jorge Lopez, a widowed doctor, with unmatched stubbornness.

Camil, Key, and Strong’s return has been teased, although the others are also most likely to reprise their roles. More actors expected to make a comeback include Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove, Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Jane Krakowski as Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom, Liam Quiring-Nkindi as Carson, Cassandra Consiglio as Nancy, among many.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the finale of ‘Schmigadoon!’ season 1, Josh and Melissa reconcile as they walk towards the bridge but the scene cuts before we could see whether they reach home or land right where they take off from. In season 2, we will finally know what the couple is destined to do. If they’re still in Schmigadoon, they might have to part ways or find more options to make their relationship work. We can also expect a different couple to enter the picture in case Josh and Melissa successfully escape the magical realm.

