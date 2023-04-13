School Spirits Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on the eponymous graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, Paramount+’s teen series ‘School Spirits’ revolves around Maddie Nears, who wakes up in the boiler room of Split River High after her death. As a spirit, Maddie reconnects with her best friend Simon, who is alive, to find her murderer. The murder mystery series progresses through the efforts of Maddie and Simon to unravel the mystery behind the events that lead to the former’s death while she gets adapted to the world of the spirits.

Created by Nate and Megan, the series garnered favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, receiving praises for its engrossing narrative, performances of the main cast, etc. The supernatural series premiered in March 2023 as well. Since the first season of the series ends with several questions unanswered, the viewers must be eager to find out whether the second season of the show is materializing to provide answers to the same. Well, here’s everything you need to know about it!

Will School Spirits Season 2 Happen?

‘School Spirits’ season 1 premiered on March 9, 2023, on Paramount+, ending its run on April 13, 2023. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 44–52 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the second season are concerned, here’s what we can share. Paramount+ has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the cast and crew of the series have been highly vocal about the same, indicating that the chances of a sophomore round materializing are high. Spencer MacPherson, who plays Xavier, acknowledged that the ending of the first season of the teen drama leaves the audience behind with a wanting for more, which may turn out to be an integral factor when it comes to the prospects of the show’s renewal. “[…] I definitely think it leaves off in a position where it will leave the audience wanting more and I really, really hope that we get to do that,” MacPherson told J-14.

It isn’t just the performers who are optimistic about the show’s renewal. Co-creator Nate Trinrud made it clear that he has enough “thoughts” to conceive the second season of the series. “Oh, we got ’em. We have lots of thoughts,” Nate told J-14 in the same interview. The co-creator was joined by Oliver Goldstick, the showrunner and one of the executive producers of the series. “Hopefully there will be a season two. We’re hoping for that. Cause we’ve got some wonderful places to take the show,” Goldstick added. As far as co-creator Megan Trinrud is concerned, the creative team behind the show would “want to keep telling it [the ‘School Spirits’ story],” as per the same interview.

Narrative-wise, the first season of the series ends with enough questions for the potential second season to answer. The sophomore round can explore whether Maddie’s spirit can return to her body, currently possessed by Janet. She may try to reconnect with Simon to make the same possible. The possible second season may unravel the intentions of Mr. Martin, who has secretly prepared psychological case files of the supernatural residents of the school. Considering the scope of the series, Paramount+ may consider greenlighting the series’ second season, especially if the viewership of the first round is satisfactory among other integral factors. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘School Spirits’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

Considering the first season cliffhangers, it is evident that the creators of the series and the streaming platform didn’t conceive ‘School Spirits’ as a single-season show. Therefore, we can eagerly await positive updates from Paramount+ concerning the fate of the series.

