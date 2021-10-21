SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘SEAL’ season 5 sheds more light upon Ray’s post-traumatic stress and Jason’s memory issues that have affected their team’s overall output. With the North Koreans at their trail, Bravo must find a way to leave their territory. After the mission, Ray pours out his feelings in front of his team as they watch in shock. The rest of the episode is highlighted in the recap section. Before episode 3 releases, you can go through all the updates we have on the same!

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘SEAL Team’ season 5 episode 3 is set to release on October 24, 2021, at 10:30 pm on CBS. The fifth season comprises 14 episodes with a runtime of 43 minutes each. New episodes of the show air on the network on a weekly basis, every Sunday.

Where to Watch SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘SEAL Team’ season 5 episode 3 by tuning to CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If your preference is to watch the episodes online, you can do so by logging onto CBS’ official website, CBS App, and the streaming platform Paramount+. You can also choose from DirecTV, Pluto TV, Spectrum Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV to watch the episodes online. Episodes till season 4 are currently available on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming week of ‘SEAL’ season 5 will revisit a very emotional moment in the past. In episode 3, titled ‘Nine Ten,’ we will see how Bravo was affected by the attack on the World Trade Center, a tragic event etched in everyone’s hearts and minds. After that day, the political landscape of America changed, and along with that, teams like Bravo also regeared their perspective. In the present, the team will travel to New York City, where they will look back and relive those difficult moments. Here is a promo if you’re curious about the upcoming episode!

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘SEAL Team’ season 5 is titled ‘Trust, But Verify: Part 2.’ It kicks off with Bravo seeking cover from North Korean guards and Jason Hayes struggling with a brain injury which could have dire consequences. Bravo is planning to leave without Jin now that smuggler Kwan has been caught, but the North Koreans make a new strategy to reach the substation along with Jin.

As the mission continues, Sonny is alarmed about the fact that Ray is operating and willing to trust Kwan. She remained doubtful about Ray’s feelings which could come in Bravo’s way. After the dust settles, Ray opens up to his team members about his ongoing struggle with PTS which is why he couldn’t perform well in Nigeria, and Sonny was the one who cleaned up after him back then.

Meanwhile, Jason’s declining memory becomes dangerous for the operation as he leaves a probe at the minefield area where he used it to cross. In case the North Koreans find it, they will realize Bravo was present. However, Jason brings it back as Clay heaves a sigh of relief. After reaching home, Jason does a mental exercise by noting down the items in his refrigerator, but he fails even in that. So his present situation seems quite concerning with regards to the missions yet to come!

