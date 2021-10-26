SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

‘SEAL Team’ builds up to a nostalgic hour in this week’s episode as Bravo mourns the anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks. Ryan sadly reminisces his strained relationship with his father while Clay remembers feeling dejected over his parents leaving him one day before the attack. Lisa, on the other hand, recalls a meaningful conversation with Ms. Gladys. To relive the highlights of episode 3, take a look at the recap. Now, here’s a brief update on the upcoming episode!

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘SEAL Team’ season 5 episode 4 is set to release on October 31, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. It is a part of a three-episode special, which will mark its last week on the network. The fifth episode will drop on Paramount+ the next day as the show permanently shifts to the streaming giant. After the move, new episodes will continue to land every Sunday. The fifth season comprises 14 episodes with a runtime of 43 minutes each.

Where to Watch SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘SEAL Team’ season 5 episode 4 by tuning to CBS at the aforementioned date and time. If your preference is to watch the episodes online, you can do so by logging onto CBS’ official website, CBS App, and the streaming platform Paramount+. You can also choose from several streaming options such as DirecTV, Pluto TV, Spectrum Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV to watch the episodes online. Episodes till season 4 are currently available on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. You can also purchase the episodes of season 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will be tough for every member of Bravo as they take on hurdles in their personal lives. Titled ‘Need to Know,’ the team will get stuck in Africa, where the next mission is rooted. When things do not go as planned, they will land themselves at the doorstep of a brutal terrorist attack, and from there, try to curb the impending danger. The fourth hour will be the first part of a three-episode arc that will cover the entire mission. Here is a promo that might evoke your interest!

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘Nine Ten,’ is a walk down the memory lane where one of Jason’s cherished memories with his daughter comes to the forefront. Clay slips into a similar state of nostalgia as he talks about his mother leaving him with his grandparents. Lisa thinks about the time she received an F in class because her sister accidentally dropped paint over Lisa’s homework which was irreversibly ruined thereafter.

Sonny relives the day he told his roommate about getting kicked out of a band. She believes it would be beneficial for Emmett if Sonny ever decided to go back to the ranch. Ray is taken back to a problematic memory of him landing in the police station after failing a breathalyzer test. Owing to this, his father is concerned about his future, and even his mother is utterly disappointed.

Back at Lisa’s school, Ms. Gladys examines Lisa’s project depicting a visual aid of Pearl Harbor and talks about her own experiences at war. She had flown for the military, which was not usual for a woman back then, so the only advice she gave Lisa is to always stand up for herself. The next thing Lisa does is change her project to women flying in the military. On the other hand, Clay bonds with his father over a game of pool. Jason and Ilana finally decide to have another baby.

It is then that we realize that these old but unforgotten chapters of their lives took place on September 10, 2010, a day before 9/11. As the bombing transpires, we see Ray frantically push past the rubble looking for his dad and then tell a passing cop that he had to find him. In the final moments, present Ray stands beside his father’s inscription on the 9/11 memorial. Jason slowly inches closer to tell him that his father would be proud wherever he is.

