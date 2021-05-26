Created by Benjamin Cavell, ‘SEAL Team’ is a military drama series that puts the spotlight on the most elite section of the Navy SEALS and the dangers that surround them 24×7. The Tier One team is led by the formidable Jason Hayes, whose family has suffered a terrible blow because of his frequent absence. But what option does he have other than diligently carrying out his duties? The same goes for his team members, the most loyal pack of three people assisting their leader at every step. If you’re a TV buff, you will be aware that ‘SEAL Team’ has spawned four seasons to date. If you’re curious about the upcoming edition, you can take a look at all the details we have of ‘SEAL Team’ season 5!

SEAL Team Season 5 Release Date

‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 premiered on December 2, 2020, on CBS and concluded on May 26, 2021. The fourth season has 16 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes. The gripping military drama is known for keeping its audiences on edge, and the latest season continues to enthrall its decent fanbase. With regards to the fifth season, we have news about ‘SEAL Team’s future.

Ahead of the fourth season’s last few episodes, David Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes, appealed to the fans to help get the show renewed. Not only him, but Justin Melnick also posted a picture that subtly encouraged viewers to tune into the latest episodes. And sure enough, their efforts came through. In May 2021, the series received a Season 5 renewal, but there is a catch. The show will shift base from CBS to streamer Paramount+, which might be a drawback for some. ‘SEAL Team’ is one of CBS’ well-liked shows and has a devoted fan following, including veterans. So it should’ve been greenlit without any hiccups. But the network reportedly struggled with expenses to keep the show afloat.

Although, some would argue that its transfer to Paramount+ would be advantageous. Shows like ‘SEAL Team’ have been observed to fare better on streaming platforms. To support the statement, we can take the example of ‘Criminal Minds‘ and ‘NCIS’ repeats on Netflix, which always appear in the Nielsen weekly Top 10 streaming rankings. In addition, fans who are not familiar with Paramount+ but are passionate about watching the show would resort to the streamer. This would, in turn, increase the number of viewers on the platform.

Hence, we can positively await the next season. It has been scheduled for the fall series line-up of 2021, although it is too early to ascertain an exact date. Moreover, production might even get delayed because of its transfer. Considering all these factors, we expect ‘SEAL Team’ season 5 to release sometime in 2022.

SEAL Team Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘SEAL Team’ season 5 will most definitely include ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star David Boreanaz, who plays Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes. ‘Nancy Drew’s Max Thieriot will reprise her role as Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser in the upcoming season. Neil Brown Jr. will most likely return to portray Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Ray Perry. AJ Buckley will play Special Warfare Operator Sonny Quinn. Other cast members expected to return are Toni Trucks as Ensign Lisa Davis, Judd Lormand as Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, Jessica Paré as Amanda “Mandy” Ellis, and Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds.

