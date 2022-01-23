SEAL Team Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Benjamin Cavell, ‘SEAL Team’ is a military series that centers around the Bravo Team, the highly regarded elite unit of Navy SEALs. The members of the team travel across the world to undertake startling missions almost invisibly. The series progresses through the personal and professional lives of the members of the team and the after-effects of their job in their families. The show originally released on September 27, 2017.

Over five seasons, ‘SEAL Team’ mostly received mixed or average reviews from the critics, who criticized the show’s predictability. Beyond its critical consensus, the action series succeeded in recording impressive viewership from its premiere. After five compelling seasons, fans of the show must be weighing the prospects of the sixth installment of the show. If that’s the case, let us guide you through the updates!

SEAL Team Season 6 Release Date

‘SEAL Team’ season 5 premiered on October 10, 2021, on Paramount+, concluding its run on January 23, 2022. The fifth season comprises 14 episodes with a runtime of around 43 minutes each. The first four episodes of season 5 aired on CBS as well.

As far as the sixth season is concerned, here’s what we know. Paramount+ hasn’t yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of the show for season 6. Even though the ardent admirers of the show are awaiting the network’s greenlight, there isn’t a guarantee that the show is getting renewed. After its fourth season on CBS, the military drama was reportedly on the brink of getting canceled by the network possibly due to its low viewership. Out of the fourteen original dramas that aired on the network during the 2020-2021 season, the show could only rank 13th in viewership.

The renewal of the show for the fifth season came after much agitation from the fans, who demanded a renewal along with the cast members of the show. Although CBS did not pull the plug on the show after the fourth season, the network moved it to Paramount+, possibly as a last chance for the show to record the viewership that aligns with its high budget. The viewership of the first four episodes of season 5 does indicate that the new season couldn’t revive the viewers, at least with its early episodes. If that’s the case with the rest of the episodes, the renewal of the show for season 6 is improbable.

Since CBS has been preferring unscripted and economical productions over the expensive scripted shows, the unceasing decrease in the show’s viewership may not influence CBS Studios, one of the production companies of the show, to greenlit another installment of the series. Due to its high budget, the production company and the streaming platform are expected to pull the plug rather than continue with it. Considering these factors, it is very likely that ‘SEAL Team’ season 6 will get canceled.

Even though the chances are less, the show can survive if the viewership recorded on the streaming platform could convince CBS Entertainment Group. However, the flagship network’s recent renewals do indicate that the company did move on from the show to other productions. If that’s precise, fans of the show may need to bid adieu to their favorite characters upon the fifth season.

