‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ is a mystery series set in the fictional town of Sulphur Springs in Louisiana. The series follows Griffin, whose family moves to the Tremont Hotel that is supposedly haunted by Savannah Dillon. Savannah is said to have disappeared 30 years ago. Griffin and his new friend Harper are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery. Created by Tracey Thomson, the series first premiered in January 2021 on Disney Channel. Since its release, the show has been doing exceptionally well on various Disney platforms, including DisneyNOW and Disney+. Naturally, the fans are looking forward to seeing a second season. But will there be a season 2? Let’s find out!

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Release Date

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ season 1 landed on January 15, 2021, on Disney Channel, with the season wrapping up on March 12, 2021. The first season has 11 episodes with a running time of 21-26 minutes each. With regard to the possibility of a second season, here is what we’ve got. There is no official statement yet that confirms the renewal of the show for a second season. However, the high performance of the series seems to be a good reason why it may be back for more.

The show also caters to a wide age group of viewers, as reiterated by Tracey Thomson and showrunner Charles Pratt Jr. They shared that the series is a perfect watch for families as parents may enjoy watching it along with their children. They also revealed that the series includes some relevant storylines for adults. One episode that deals with racism can be cited as an excellent example.

The streaming platforms and channels usually wait for a few months before they decide to renew a series. Therefore, if this show checks all the boxes for renewal on Disney Channel, the second season might be ordered by the end of summer. Also, taking into consideration that a new season may require at least a year for production, we may only get season 2 in 2022. Therefore, we can expect ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ season 2 to release sometime in Summer 2022.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Preston Oliver plays the protagonist Griffin Campbell, while Kyliegh Curran portrays his new friend Harper Dunn. Elle Graham essays the role of Savannah Dillon, who supposedly disappeared thirty years ago. Other significant cast members are Madeleine McGraw (Zoey Campbell), Landon Gordon (Wyatt Campbell), Kelly Frye (Sarah Campbell), Josh Braaten (Ben Campbell), Bryant Tardy (Topher), and Diandra Lyle (Jess Dunn). Since the show involves time travel, we also see Jake Melrose and Izabela Rose play the younger version of Ben and Jess. If the show returns for a second round, most of the actors are likely to reprise their roles. We may also see some new cast members joining the show if the potential future storyline introduces new characters.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of the first season, Griffin and Harper discover the magical radio device that allows them to travel in time. They also learn that it is not Savannah who is haunting the hotel and try to get her back in the present from the 1960s. Harper cannot help wanting to change the outcome of the fateful day her father died in 2011, so she travels back in time to prevent the tragedy. Griffin’s family decides to stay in Sulphur Springs, much to his surprise.

If the show is renewed for its second installment, we may be taken on further adventures with Griffin and Harper as they learn more about how the time-traveling radio works. Since they are both fond of mysteries, there could be another mystery lurking around the corner in the small town. After all, the series is called ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ which means that the disappearance of Savannah may not be the only mystery.

