Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series. The story is set 600 years in the future after a deadly virus decimated the human population. The survivors lost their vision, and that has been passed down through generations. The series takes place in an era when the sense of sight returns to the world. Baba Voss, the chieftain of the Alkenny tribe, discovers that his newly born stepchildren can see and makes it his life’s mission to protect them. If you are wondering what is in store for you in ‘See’ season 2 episode 2, we got you covered.

See Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 2 is set to release on September 3, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have 8 episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 2 can be watched on Apple TV+.

See Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In ‘See’ season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Forever,’ Jerlamarel might undergo surgery, hoping it will restore his sight. But if that doesn’t work, he will likely have an identity crisis. Wren will lead Haniwa to an apartment that has largely remained the same for 600 years and help her realize how people lived when most of the population had sight. Meanwhile, at Pennsa, Queen Kane’s announcement will likely cause some conflict with her on one side and Maghra and Harlan on the other.

Harlan might approach Queen Kane with a proposal of marriage. However, she will suggest that he should marry Maghra. Jerlamarel will bitterly struggle to get used to his new reality. Edo might continue to torture Baba. Wren’s loyalty might change, and she will help Baba escape.

See Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 2 premiere, Baba asks Paris to watch over Kofun before leaving to rescue Haniwa. He successfully infiltrates a Trivantian city and meets with an old friend of his. In the Payan Kingdom, Maghra and Queen Kane arrive at Pennsa, a prominent city in the kingdom governed by the powerful High Lord Harlan. Shortly after her arrival, the Queen acquires Harlan’s home for herself. She later declares that she intends to make Pennsa the new capital of Payan.

Kofun and Paris are found by the Witchfinders, who reveal Maghra’s true identity and that she is still alive. Although Kofun is reluctant to leave with them, Paris convinces him to go. In the Trivantian city, Haniwa figures out that her guard, Wren, can also see. They fight against each other, but neither can kill the other. Meanwhile, Baba is betrayed while trying to get to his daughter. A child with sight guides the Trivantian soldiers to him. Baba catches the child but doesn’t kill him. This ultimately leads to his capture. Baba and his younger brother Edo are then finally reunited. It is heavily implied that Baba caused Edo great pain and suffering in the past, and now, Edo wants to return it with interest.

