Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series set 600 years in the future. A deadly virus has wiped out almost all of humanity. The survivors lost their vision, and that has passed down through generations. The series begins as the sense of sight starts to return to the world once more. Baba Voss, the fierce chieftain of the Alkenny tribe, discovers that his two adoptive children have the ability to see. Now, he must do everything in his power to ensure their safety. If you are wondering what is in store for you in ‘See’ season 2 episode 3, we got you covered.

See Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 3 is set to release on September 10, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have 8 episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 3 can be watched on Apple TV+.

See Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘See’ season 2 episode 3, titled ‘The Compass,’ Edo might have to appear in front of the Senate again to explain what has happened. He will probably feel humiliated, and at some point, might start suspecting Wren. Meanwhile, as they make their way out of the city, Haniwa will probably find the messages Kofun left for her and discover that both her brother and their mother have gone to Pennsa.

As they make their way to Pennsa, the group might run into one of the slavers’ crews that seem to inhabit these lands. A fight will ensue. Considering the amount of torture that Baba was forced to endure, he will not be as good as he generally is. Ultimately, help might come in the shape of Paris. In the new Payan capital, Queen Kane’s struggle to maintain control over the city will continue, and Maghra and Harlan might come to an agreement.

See Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2, Jerlamarel undergoes surgery, but he doesn’t get his sight back. Unable to cope with the new development, he becomes depressed. In the Trivantian city, Baba finds the man who has been hunting him and his family until a short time ago, Tamacti Jun, and learns from him that his wife is very much alive and is the princess of Payan.

Wren takes Haniwa to her secret hideout, an apartment from 600 years ago that time didn’t destroy. They make love there. Later, when Edo takes Haniwa away to use her to create an army of people with sight, she helps Baba and Tamacti Jun escape. And together, they rescue Haniwa. Despite getting the opportunity, Baba doesn’t kill Edo but warns him that if he (Edo) threatens Haniwa again, Baba will not show any mercy. Meanwhile, Queen Kane loses her child. She then kills both Cora and Boots to prevent people from finding out about it.

