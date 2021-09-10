Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series that tells the story of a world where most of humanity was wiped out because of a virus. The survivors lost their vision, and that has been passed down for generations. Now 600 years after the apparent apocalypse, the sense of sight returns to the world once more. Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny tribe, suddenly finds himself being responsible for the well-being of his two adoptive children, both of whom can see. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

See Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 4 is set to release on September 17, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have 8 episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 4 can be watched on Apple TV+.

See Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘The Witchfinder,’ will likely center around Tamacti Jun and his struggle to come to terms with the horrors he has inflicted on people. Meanwhile, Kofun and Toad will reach Pennsa, and the former will reunite with his mother. But if he learns about her impending wedding, he is bound to lash out in anger. Sibeth will take advantage of this situation and try to grow close to her nephew.

Meanwhile, Haniwa, Baba, Tamacti Jun, Paris, and Charlotte of the Compass might come across the tribe that took Bow Lion in. The group might stay with them for a night before continuing their journey toward Pennsa. Believing that her family is still in the Trivantian city, Maghra will convince Harlan’s brother to go look for them.

See Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, after meeting his tribe’s ruling council, Edo instructs Wren to find the traitor who released Baba and Tamacti Jun. On their way to Pennsa, Kofun gets attacked by two disgruntled Witchfinders that are supposed to protect him. Fortunately, Toad arrives in time and saves him. After learning that there are survivors from Kanzua, Sibeth realizes once more that her hold on power is quite precarious. So, she arranges a marriage between Harlan and Maghra.

Haniwa learns that her mother is a Payan princess. She, Baba, and Tamacti Jun follow the path that Maghra and Kofun took before them. However, they run into a group of slavers. When all seems lost, help arrives in the shape of a mysterious group of women. Haniwa and Baba learn that the group calls itself the Compass, and Paris is with them. Elsewhere, Edo visits Jerlamarel and accuses him of helping Baba escape. But he soon learns about the other man’s injuries and kills him. Edo then places Jerlamarel’s children in the care of the tribe’s best scientist.

