See Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series that tells of a world that has been severely ravaged by a virus that nearly wiped out entire humanity. Some managed to survive but lost their ability to see. This trait has since been passed down through the generations. The show begins as Baba Voss, the ferocious leader of the Alkenny Tribe, becomes the adoptive father of twin children who can see. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

See Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 5 is set to release on September 24, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have eight episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 5 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘See’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

See Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘The Dinner Party,’ Sibeth might gather her forces for the upcoming war against the Trivantians. Baba, Haniwa, and the others might finally reach Pennsa. However, Tamacti Jun will not accompany them into the Queen’s current residence. Considering Sibeth tried to kill him the last time they saw each other, he will have good reasons for avoiding her. The reunion of Baba’s family will be quite emotional. But Baba will understandably be furious when he learns about Maghra and Harlan’s marriage.

Sibeth might invite the entire family to dinner, including Harlan, creating an incredibly awkward situation. When Baba learns about Sibeth’s plans of going to war with the Trivantians, he will speak bluntly and succinctly, trying to make the others around the table understand exactly what the Queen is trying to provoke with her actions. Later that night, Harlan and Maghra will find out what Kerrigan has learned about the Trivantians.

See Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, a woman prepares Maghra for her wedding when Sibeth enters the room. Meanwhile, Baba, Haniwa, and the others make their way to Pennsa. In the Trivantian city, Edo mourns the deaths of his soldiers. The deserter from Toad’s unit meets Edo and tells him about Kofun and Haniwa. Kofun and Toad arrive in Pennsa, and the former is reunited with his mother. But when he learns that Maghra is getting married to Harlan, Kofun explodes, feeling betrayed on his father’s behalf.

Elsewhere — due to Baba’s injuries — his group is forced to make a detour and reach out for help to the tribe that took in Bow Lion. In Pennsa, Maghra and Harlan get married. After watching the ceremony unfold, a frustrated and angry Kofun returns to the mansion, where Sibeth finds him and starts her efforts to manipulate him.

The Trivantian Council decides to sue for peace, angering Edo, but he still agrees to follow orders of the Council. Tamacti Jun deals with an immense sense of guilt and tries to find death at the hands of the people he tormented, but Baba prevents him. Maghra and Harlan send the latter’s brother, Kerrigan, to retrieve Haniwa from the Trivantians, not knowing that she has already escaped.

Read More: Where Is See Filmed?