See Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), the dystopian action-drama series ‘See’ tells the story of a world where a virus nearly wiped out humanity. The survivors lost their ability to see, and that trait has been passed down through generations. Now, the world is about to change again as the sense of sight begins to return. Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny Tribe, has devoted himself to protecting his two sighted stepchildren. And he will continue to do so no matter who his adversary is. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, this is what you need to know.

See Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 6 is set to release on October 1, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have eight episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 6 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘See’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

See Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘The Truth about Unicorns,’ Paris might dream about Baba and Maghra facing betrayal at the summit between the Payans and the Trivantians. If Haniwa hears about this, she will most likely leave Pennsa and join her parents. Meanwhile, Edo will promote Wren to captain so she can serve as his representative more effectively during the summit. The initial meeting between the two parties will quickly descend into utter disarray when the Trivantians learn what the Payans want. And the situation will likely worsen if someone brings up Kerrigan’s execution.

In Pennsa, Sibeth might take Kofun to her bed and succeed in alienating him from his family. Harlan probably has influential contacts among the Trivantians, if not in the council itself. He and Maghra will secretly meet with this person to secure peace, but all hell will break loose when the betrayal finally occurs.

See Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 begins with Sibeth listening to how many troops the settlements across her kingdom will commit to the war effort. Later, Maghra convinces her sister to send her to negotiate with the Trivantians. Sibeth agrees but tells her that the Trivantians will have to agree to take responsibility for the Kanzua disaster and apologize for it before any conversation about peace can begin. Baba, Haniwa, and the rest arrive in Pennsa, and Tamacti Jun leaves the group to see how many witchfinders are still loyal to him. The reunion of Baba, Maghra, Kofun, and Haniwa is incredibly emotional. But then, Baba learns about Maghra’s marriage to Harlan and becomes furious. The Queen invites all the travelers and Harlan to dinner, making everyone involved apprehensive.

When Baba learns that Sibeth is planning to wage war against the Trivantians, he tells her in no uncertain terms what a folly it is. But no one, not even Maghra, seems to agree. Later, Harlan receives his brother’s decapitated head from the Trivantians, and Sibeth seduces Kofun.

Read More: Where Is See Filmed?