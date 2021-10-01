See Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series. It is set 600 years after humanity was nearly wiped out due to a virus. The survivors lost their vision, and that trait has passed down through generations. As the sense of sight begins to return to the world, Baba Voss, the fierce leader of the Alkenny Tribe, must do everything he can to protect his sighted stepchildren. In season 2, Baba’s past comes calling when his brother Edo begins hunting him and his family. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, this is what you need to know.

See Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 episode 7 is set to release on October 8, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one will reportedly have eight episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘See’ season 2 episode 7 can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘See’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

See Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, titled ‘The Queen’s Speech,’ war might have become inevitable between the Payan Kingdom and the Trivantian Tribe. During a session at the royal court, Tamacti Jun might appear, stunning Sibeth and everyone else who thought he was dead. He will accuse Sibeth of destroying Kanzua and attempting to kill him. All the Witchfinders will switch their sides and stand with Tamacti Jun. In utter desperation, Sibeth will sought help from Maghra, not realizing that her sister has finally given up on her. Facing a coup, she will ask the military to intervene, but Harlan will declare Pennsa’s support for Maghra.

However, if they try to execute Sibeth, her potential pregnancy might be revealed to the public. Baba will be adamantly against his children going to war, but both of them will not heed his warnings. As the new Payan queen, Maghra might give a speech in front of her soldiers. She will remind them why they must fight in this war.

See Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘The Truth about Unicorns,’ shows Paris having a disturbing vision of Baba and Maghra encountering blood and betrayal during the meeting with the Trivantians. As they have left the city, Haniwa takes a horse and rides out, hoping to catch her parents before they reach their destination. Meanwhile, Edo makes Wren a captain and sends her as his representative in the Trivantian delegation, telling her to ensure that the peace talk fails.

In Pennsa, Kofun trains with Toad and takes Sibeth for a horse ride. Before the delegates from both nations sit down, Haniwa arrives, and she and Wren have a reunion. Baba senses that there is something between the two of them. Being the loving father he is, he accepts his daughter’s choice, albeit with wry amusement. The meeting initially goes well, as the Trivantians, despite their reputation, have come to this meeting seeking peace. However, when Maghra says that any peace treaty between the two nations must accompany an official apology from the Trivantians for Kanzua, things quickly devolve into pandemonium.

Trivantians have no desire to apologize for something they didn’t do. They also assert that they proudly accept everything they have done. One of the delegates offers Kerrigan’s beheading as an example, infuriating Harlan, and he attacks that delegate. It is later revealed that he has business ties with one of the other delegates. He and Maghra convince the delegate to agree to Payan terms. However, assassins come in the night and kill most of the Trivantian delegates. Maghra discovers that Sibeth sent the assassins to foil the peace talks. In Pennsa, Sibeth sleeps with Kofun. In the Trivantian City, Wren reveals to Edo that she can see.

