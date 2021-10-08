See Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series. It is set in a bleak future where almost all of humanity was wiped out by a virus. The survivors lost their ability to see, and that trait has been passed down through generations.

The story predominantly follows Baba Voss, the Chief of the Alkenny Tribe, and his family. After discovering that his stepchildren were born with the sense of sight, Baba makes it his life’s mission to protect them from all harm. In season 2, Baba’s mission pits him against his own brother, Edo. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the season 2 finale, we got you covered.

See Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘See’ season 2 finale or episode 8 is set to release on October 15, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The show’s first season originally aired between November 1, 2019, and December 6, 2019. Season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021. Like the inaugural season, the sophomore one has eight episodes.

Where to Watch See Season 2 Finale Online?

‘See’ season 2 finale can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘See’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

See Season 2 Finale Spoilers

In the second season finale, titled ‘Rock-a-Bye,’ the war between the Payan Kingdom and the Trivantian Empire might begin in earnest. The Payan soldiers and Witchfinders might feel all hope is lost when the massive Trivantian force knocks at their door. At their hour of need, the hidden tribes might show up to help them. However, it will not be for the Payans themselves but to fight alongside Baba.

Meanwhile, in Pennsa, Maghra will ask Sibeth about who the father of her child is. After her suspicions are confirmed, she might attack her sister. She will probably tell Sibeth that the baby will be taken away from her after it is born. Back at the battlefield, things will be pretty much at a stalemate until the Payans manage to lure the Trivantians to a trap they set over a frozen lake. The climactic fight between Baba and Edo will happen in the next episode. If the Payans win, Maghra will remain queen, but Baba will not want to be a part of any more wars and leave.

See Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, titled ‘The Queen’s Speech,’ Sibeth gets the surprise of her life when she discovers that Tamacti Jun, the man she thought she had killed, is very much alive. In front of the entire court, Tamacti accuses the queen of treason, murder, and orchestrating the destruction of the city of Kanzua. As it is wartime, the administrative power has been effectively transferred to the generals. However, as Tamacti raises his sword to kill Sibeth, Paris announces that Sibeth is with child.

With Maghra ascending to the throne, the Payans decide to make their stand at a fortress known as the Greenhill Gap. Although the Trivantians have brought only a fraction of their full might, it’s still bigger than the Payan army. Knowing that Edo is using sighted soldiers, Kofun and Haniwa volunteer to join the war effort. This leads to an argument between Maghra and Baba. Kofun later approaches Sibeth to ask whether he is the father of her unborn child.

After being dissuaded by Tamacti not to join the battle, Maghra gives a stirring speech to her people, reminding them that they are fighting for their loved ones. Paris goes with Toad to recruit allies for the war. Haniwa reads William Butler Yeats’ ‘The Second Coming’ to Kofun. In Pennsa, Maghra and Harlan barely survive an assassination attempt by Trivantian agents. Haniwa makes one last desperate attempt to prevent the war by telling Wren about what has transpired in Pennsa since they last saw each other, but she is too late.

