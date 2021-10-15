See Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Steven Knight (‘Peaky Blinders’), ‘See’ is a dystopian action-drama series that tells the story of a world where humanity nearly died out because of a virus. Those who survived lost their sense of sight, and it has been that way for generations. Now, centuries after the advent of the virus, sight begins to return to the world. Baba Voss is the devoted father to his two stepchildren, Haniwa and Kofun, and will do everything he possibly can to protect them.

In season 2, Baba’s determination to protect his son and daughter brings him face to face with his younger brother Edo, the Commander-General of the Trivantian army. Meanwhile, his wife, Maghra, realizes that she must take control of the Payan Kingdom from her dangerously unstable sister, Sibeth. When war becomes inevitable between the Trivantians and the Payans, Baba is reluctantly drawn into it because of his family. The second season has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a third season of ‘See,’ we got you covered.

See Season 3 Release Date

‘See’ season 2 premiered on August 27, 2021, on Apple TV+ and aired 8 episodes before concluding on October 15, 2021. The average run time for each episode was 49-57 minutes. As for the possibility of season 3, this is what we know.

In early June 2021, before the second season’s premiere, Apple revealed in a press release that season 3 was in development. According to reports, filming started in May 2021 and is set to conclude in October 2021. In June 2021, Jason Momoa, who portrays Baba Voss in the series, appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for a remote interview from the ‘See’ season 3 set in Toronto, Canada, to promote the teaser trailer for the second season. A month later, the ‘Dune’ star revealed on Instagram that he left Toronto and was in London, England, at the time to film ‘Aquaman 2.’

The intermediate period between the first and second seasons was more than one and a half years. But the production for season 2 was delayed due to the COVID-related situation. Fortunately, the pandemic hasn’t had any significant effect on the filming of the third season. Considering all this, we can expect ‘See’ season 3 to come out sometime in 2022.

See Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Momoa, ‘See’ season 2 stars Hera Hilmar (Maghra), Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Sibeth Kane), Archie Madekwe (Kofun), Nesta Cooper (Haniwa), Alfre Woodard (Paris), Christian Camargo (Tamacti Jun), Dave Bautista (Edo Voss), Tom Mison (Lord Harlan), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Bow Lion), Olivia Cheng (Charlotte), Hoon Lee (Toad), Eden Epstein (Wren), Joshua Henry (Jerlamarel), Dayo Okeniyi (Oloman), Damaris Lewis (Sheva), Jessica Harper (Cora), and Franz Drameh (Boots).

Woodard, Bautista, Lee, Henry, Harper, and Drameh will not appear in the next season as their characters are dead, except maybe in the flashback scenes. The rest of the cast and crew will most likely return for season 3.

See Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, the war between the Payans and the Trivantians begins earnestly. Initially, it seems the Trivantians have the upper hand, but then the Hidden Tribes arrive to fight alongside Baba. The Payans and their allies ultimately win the battle. Baba and Edo meet on top of a bridge, and the former reluctantly kills his younger brother. Haniwa lets Wren go, much to the dismay of Kofun, who is still reeling over Toad’s death. Meanwhile, Oloman develops an explosive substance for the Trivantians.

In Pennsa, several Witchfinders quit Queen Maghra’s service after they are officially disbanded. Tamacti Jun declares that he wants to retire as well, but Maghra asks him to reconsider. Believing that his family doesn’t need him any longer, Baba leaves. The season ends with Sibeth killing Paris.

In season 3, Kofun, Haniwa, and Maghra will have to deal with insurmountable grief when they find out about Baba’s departure and Paris’ death. Armed with their new weapons, the Trivantians will continue their war against the Payans. Maghra will have to deal with the rebelling former Witchfinders. Tamacti Jun might head toward the region where Kanzua once stood to confirm whether his family is truly gone.

Read More: Where Is See Filmed?