‘Seeking Sister Wife’ is a reality television series centering around families who follow a polygamous lifestyle. The show manifests the idea of love in different ways according to how it is understood in a polygamist family. It showcases three families whose lives are delineated as they also seek new additions to the family in the role of wives. It has successfully continued for 2 seasons, after which news of its renewal for another season did not come as a surprise. Well, if you’re looking for updates about the third season, here’s everything we know about ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 1!

Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to release on March 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on TLC. Every episode has a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 1 on TLC as and when it airs. You can also catch the latest episode by logging into TLC’s official website one day after the episode airs on the cable network. You can also watch the latest episodes on your personal streaming device through live TV services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season premiere of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 is titled ‘Polygamist and Proud!’ In the episode, there will be two returning families — the Winders and Snowdens. After moving on from Vanessa, Dimitri and Ashley Snowden will still reside in Los Angeles, California. They will then have two new girlfriends. Fans will then have to wait and watch to know if the relationships are going to work. The Merrifields will take drastic measures to bring their Brazilian fiancee into their family. Since their first wife left, the Joneses will be ready to seek again since it has been a while. Meanwhile, the Clarks will have turmoil in their plural kingdom.

As for the Winders, Colton and his second wife, Sophie, will be expecting their first child together. After moving in with his first wife, Tami, they have developed an interest in Kimberley for an additional sister wife. The other ladies also like her. But Colton is skeptical about welcoming another partner, especially because he is occupied with the anticipation of a baby boy.

We’ll additionally get to witness Dannielle Merrifield and Garrick Merrifield, who might get a divorce so they can set up the foundation for a polygamous relationship. Jarod Clark and his ladies, Vanessa Clark and Kaleh Clark, are also considering adding another woman. On the other hand, Sidian and Tosha Jones are seeking a sister wife after they underwent a heartbreak. But they might struggle to find someone who fits their standard.

