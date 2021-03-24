‘Seeking Sister Wife’ came back with its third season, which opened up with a lot of drama. With new additions to the families, there are feelings of insecurity and jealousy brewing among the female members. We are also introduced to two new families – the Merrifields and the Clarks, who try to navigate the basics of polygamy. In case you want a detailed recap, you can head to the bottom. But first, let us check out the details for ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 2!

Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 2 is slated to release on March 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on TLC. Every episode has a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 2 on TLC as and when it airs on the channel, provided you have a cable connection. You can also access the latest episode by logging into TLC’s official website one day after the episode airs on the cable network. You can use your personal streaming device to stream the episode on live TV services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. The last option is to purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 episode 2 is titled ‘Irreconcilable Differences.’ In the episode, Tosha will make a bold confession to her mum. Despite their family’s concern, the Merrifields will forge ahead with their plans to have a potential sister-wife, Roberta. Vanessa and Kaleh will clash over their differences. The Snowdens’ new girlfriend will then reveal a secret.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The season premiere of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3, called ‘Polygamist and Proud!’, introduces a new couple, the Merrifields from Colorado. Garrick and Dannielle have two sons, and one of the reasons they agree to polygamy is because their sons will have another mother figure to rely on. They come across a woman Roberta on a polygamy dating site. The woman lives in Mexico, which is why Garrick has to marry her to bring her to America legally.

On the other hand, the Snowdens are recovering from their breakup with Vanessa, who reorients her life after a trip to Seattle. They now have a girlfriend from South Africa named Kristaline. They met on social media, after which they have been in touch for five months. She is about to visit the Snowdens, which might actually solidify their relationship. The Jones family welcomes Tosha into their world, but after things go awry, she decides to leave. Sidian’s first wife also follows suit. But after a while, Tosha comes back, and they start exploring polygamy again.

In the Clark Family, Jarod is into a different form of polygamy involving roleplay. He is the king, and his wives are his queens. After Vanessa, Jarod hit it off with Kaleh, who moves in shortly after. Back to the Merrifields, Dannielle is concerned about Roberta, who will enter the country through a fiance visa. Ashley and Dimitri Snowden are preparing to receive Kristaline at the airport.

