‘Seeking Sister Wife’ is a reality series that follows families at various stages of seeking or bringing a new sister wife into the dynamic. While they all have different reasons for wanting a plural family, each individual responds to their circumstances differently. So, the series documents all the drama and the changes in the lives of these unique families. The TLC show initially released on January 14, 2018.

The series has attracted many viewers as people find it fascinating to watch how polygamous families navigate their relationships. While many viewers questioned the intentions of the cast members for making the unusual lifestyle choice, they admitted that the show is a compelling watch. As the third season wraps up, the fans must already be waiting to hear news about the potential season 4. So, is it happening? Let’s take a look!

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Release Date

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 3 premiered on March 22, 2021, on TLC, with the season coming to an end on June 7, 2021. The fourth season consists of 12 episodes with a running time of approximately 42 minutes each.

As for the fourth season, things are still up in the air. TLC has not yet made any official statements regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show. To make matters more complicated, the series has drawn a lot of negative attention after Christeline Peterson AKA Chrissy made allegations of domestic abuse against Dimitri and Ashley Snowden. Even though the charges were later dropped because it did not meet the burden of proof, the fact that the Snowdens have not addressed the issue publicly has got most people leaning in support of Chrissy. Additionally, the network has not made any statements regarding the situation. While some viewers want the Snowdens to be fired from the show, others want the series to be canceled altogether. Naturally, this leaves the TLC show in a dicey situation.

While new seasons usually arrive in January every year, the third season debuted in March 2021. Filming and production for most TV shows and films were thrown off course in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, most productions are now trying to revert to their usual schedules. Given the uncertain situation of the show, it is hard to say if the potential season 4 will premiere in January, like the first two seasons. Therefore, if a new season is ordered by Fall 2021, the fans can expect ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season 4 to release sometime in the first half of 2022.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is renewed for the fourth round, we can expect to see the prominent cast members again. This includes Colton, Sophie, and Tami Winder; Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield; Jarod and Vanessa Clark; and Sidian and Tosha Jones. An Instagram post that the Winders put up had got the fans confused as it seemed to imply that the family was quitting the show. However, they clarified that the post was meant to acknowledge their last episode of the season and not the last one for the series. Also, since Dimitri and Ashley are embroiled in controversy, it is unclear whether they will be seen in the potential season 4.

We might not see Kimberley, Tayler, Chrissy, Alex, and Kaleh again since these women parted ways from the families they were with. Depending on how things go between Roberta and the Merrifields, we might see the Brazilian beauty in the potential fourth season as well. We will also see new faces as the cast members will continue to look for perfect sister wives to join their respective families.

What Can Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 be About?

In the third season, we saw interesting developments in the lives of the Clarks, the Joneses, the Snowdens, the Merrifields, and the Winders. The Clarks ended up parting ways with Kaleh after matters got out of hand during the quarantine. The Winders tried to see if sparks would fly between Colton and Kimberley, but ultimately the duo felt a lack of connection. The Snowdens had a short-lived relationship with Tayler, but their relationship with Chrissy was moving in a positive direction. Chrissy even accepted Dimitri’s marriage proposal. However, her parents raised concerns about her being in a polygamous marriage.

While Garrick was ready to take the next step with Roberta, Danielle’s insecurity peaked when she learned that Roberta was trying to get pregnant. While Sidian and Alex seemed to click, he realized that Alex might not be the right fit for him and Tosha. Alex was not ready to commit, and she did not want kids either. If there is a season 4, we will see where these plural families are with regard to their search for sister wives. While we know that Snowdens and Chrissy had some legal troubles, we are yet to learn if their experience will be a part of the potential season 4.

Read More: Are Garrick Merrifield and Roberta From Seeking Sister Wife Still Together?