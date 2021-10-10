Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ or ‘Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru’ is a fantasy isekai anime based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Reia. The show centers upon Lugh Tuatha Dé, the greatest assassin on Earth who lived his entire life working for the interest of his employers until his untimely death. After meeting a Goddess, he gets reincarnated into a world of swords and sorcery with the mission to eliminate a super-powerful hero. But can he be just as effective against enemies with magical powers? Season 1 of the series was released on October 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 2 Release Date

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ episode 2 titled ‘Deal of Reincarnation’ is all to premiere on October 13, 2021. The show will air in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, SUN, TVA, and BS NTV at different times. Silver Link and Studio Palette have collaborated to develop the series with Katsuhiko Takayama leading the writing staff and Masafumi Tamura helming the directorial team.

Kenichi Kuroda has handled the music composition while Eri Nagata has designed the characters. The opening theme, “Dark Seeks Light,” is performed by Yui Ninomiya, and the ending theme, “A Promise,” is sung by Aira Yūki.

Where to Watch Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Season 1 Online?

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ season 1 is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, when a group of elite nobles participates and organizes an auction of slave girls, Lugh, the greatest assassin on the planet, infiltrates the place to assassinate as many devious criminals as possible. While his comrades are busy taking care of the low-ranking members of the slavery ring, the protagonist is tasked to kill the ringleader, Marquess Collide. In a flashback, Lugh remembers the last days of his life as a killer. The organization that he works for gives him a mission to murder members of the crime syndicate.

Meanwhile, he is also training an assassin rookie, who tags along with him when he goes hunting down his target. Unfortunately, while trying to escape, the duo is intercepted by a drone. Although they manage to fool it, when they take the plane to Japan the following day, Lugh realizes that he has been betrayed by the organization that he has loyally served for a long time.

A fighter jet takes the airliner out, unexpectedly ending the adventurous life of the assassin. He later gets to meet a Goddess who grants him the choice to get reincarnated with or without the memories of his past life. In episode 2, the show will shed further light on the deal of reincarnation the Lugh accepted. Although he has been a legendary assassin in his previous life, the protagonist will find himself facing a completely different challenge this time as his enemies now have magical abilities. However, his aristocratic links will make his job a bit easier.

