Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru’ or ‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ is a fantasy isekai anime that follows Lugh Tuatha Dé, an assassin who gets backstabbed and mercilessly killed by the organization that he dedicated his entire life working for. However, he then gets reincarnated to an alternate world with the mission to kill a super-powerful hero.

However, the world of swords and sorcery push the assassin to his limits and make him question his decisions. Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Reia, the series first premiered on October 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 3 Release Date

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ episode 3 titled ‘Magic of Bonds’ is all set to premiere in Japan on October 20, 2021. It will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, SUN, TVA, and BS NTV at various times. The series is developed by the collaborative efforts of Silver Link and Studio Palette, with Masafumi Tamura helming the directorial team and Katsuhiko Takayama leading the writing staff.

The characters are designed by Eri Nagata, while Kenichi Kuroda has composed the series music. Yui Ninomiya has performed the opening theme, “Dark Seeks Light,” and Aira Yūki sang the ending theme, “A Promise.”

Where to Watch Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has the streaming rights for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ season 1. Fans who wish to watch the show can find it here.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, the assassin finds himself in front of a goddess following his unfortunate death. He learns that he now has two options, to be reincarnated with all his past memories or be born as a completely different person. The protagonist had spent his entire life killing people, and that’s all he had ever known. He recalls all those moments regretting some, which makes him realize that he might want to do some things differently if he gets another chance.

Since he had spent his entire life working for others, the assassin now wants to be free and just do what he wants. So, he decides to accept the chance given by the goddess, who tells him that he will have to kill the hero of his new world in eighteen years. Once he has done that, he will be free to live his life as he wants. In episode 3, the protagonist will begin to adjust to his new world after getting reincarnated into a noble family of assassins. However, magic will prove to be a tricky subject for him as he will struggle to master it.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime