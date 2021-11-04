Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Episode 6: Release Date and Spoilers

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ or ‘Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The show centers upon a ruthless assassin who gets murdered after completing a risky assignment by the same organization that he has served all his life. But to his surprise, he meets a Goddess after his death who gives him a chance to be reborn in a noble family of assassins on the condition that he will kill the hero of the fantasy world.

The protagonist has 18 years to find his adversary and complete the mission. The anime was first premiered on October 6, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 6 Release Date

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ episode 6, titled ‘Residence of Girls,’ is all set to release on November 10, 2021. It will air at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, SUN, TVA, and BS NTV. The series is animated by the collaborative efforts of Silver Link and Studio Palette with Masafumi Tamura, helming the directorial team and Katsuhiko Takayama leading the writing staff.

Eri Nagata has designed the characters, and Kenichi Kuroda has handled the series music composition. The opening theme song, “Dark Seeks Light,” is sung by Yui Ninomiya, and the ending theme track, “A Promise,” is performed by Aira Yūki.

Where to Watch Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Season 1 Online?

‘The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat’ is licensed for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV.

Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Tarte informs Lugh that his father is waiting for him in the training room as he wants to discuss something very important. When the protagonist meets his father, he begins the conversation by questioning him about his servant. Lugh informs his father that he has been keeping a close eye on her ever since he met her, but there have been no signs of lying so far.

Although the circumstances in which they met were too convenient and seemed like a setup, Tarte’s two years of loyal service under the watchful eyes of the protagonist has earned her the respect of a trustworthy ally. However, Cian Tuatha Dé has other things on his mind as well. Recognizing the talent that Lugh possesses, he believes that his son is ready to take the final test so that he can become an assassin and become the leader of the Tuatha Dé family.

But before that, he invites the protagonist for a one on one fight. Despite years of experience, Cian loses to Lugh and proves that he is capable of taking the final test. The father-son duo carries out numerous assassins to give the protagonist some experience. Cian later tells Lugh that he will have to train for several months to disguise as Illig Bolor, the heir of a merchant family, and assassinate his target. In episode 6, Lugh will clear the final test to become the next head of the Tuatha Dé house.

