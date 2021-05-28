Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is an interesting and exciting reality TV show that revolves around the lives of real estate brokers in Los Angeles who cater to the high-end crowd. Marketing and selling properties in a competitive place like Los Angeles is a cutthroat business. There are numerous rivalries formed, and every sale is linked to copious amounts of drama. The series mainly revolves around people employed by the Oppenheim Group and explores their personal as well as private lives as they go about selling clients their dream homes. Created by Adam DiVello, the series has received outstanding reviews since its premiere on March 21, 2019. With the third season now at an end, fans are anxious to know when this thrill-inducing reality show will be back. Let’s find out, shall we?

Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date

‘Selling Sunset’ season 3 landed in its entirety on Netflix on August 7, 2020. The season consists of 8 episodes, each with a runtime of 28-47 minutes. In October 2020, Christine Quinn mentioned on ‘This Morning’ that ‘Selling Sunset’ will be back for season 4, but it might be delayed because of the restrictions put on by the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 11, 2021, Netflix revealed that ‘Selling Sunset’ will be back for season 4. Fans will be ecstatic to know that with the covid 19 restrictions relaxing, ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4 started filming in May 2021. The cast members even shared wonderful pictures from the set commemorating the event.

A specific release date for season 4 has not been confirmed yet. In January 2021, Mary Fitzgerald mentioned that the show will premiere in six months. Still, with the Covid-19 pandemic delaying production and filming commencing only recently, we can expect ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4 to premiere in early 2022. Viewers will also be overjoyed to know that Netflix further confirmed the renewal of ‘Selling Sunset’ for season 5, which will bring with it more drama and excitement.

Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast: Who is in It?

Most of the main cast is expected to return in season 4 of the show. Co-founders of the Oppenheim Group, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, are sure to return. Other cast members confirmed to make a comeback include Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, and Amanza Smith. Maya Vander is also expected to return in season 4, though, after relocating to Miami, Maya mentioned that she might not be a regular on the show.

On May 26, 2021, Netflix announced two brilliant new additions to the cast. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are all set to join the Oppenheim Group in season 4. Vanessa is an award-winning Mexican-American telenovela star who has also tried her hand at swimwear designing. The star chose to switch professions to get into real estate and now can’t wait to prove herself in the LA market.

On the other hand, Emma is an entrepreneur and CEO of Emma-Leigh & Co, a food company. She is also a former model who is now looking to make it big in real estate. Additionally, there are also speculations that HGTV host and Heather Rae Young’s fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, might feature in season 4 after Young hinted that he might make an appearance. Though this should be taken with a grain of salt as Netflix hasn’t substantiated this claim yet.

Selling Sunset Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

‘Selling Sunset’ season 3 brings a lot of drama with it, the biggest of which is Chrishell Stause and her husband, Justin Hartley’s split. The divorce catches Chrishell off-guard and leaves her reeling from the suddenness of the move and the heartbreak. Furthermore, in the season finale, we see how Chrishell’s rivals, Christine and Davina, corner Chrishell at Christine’s wedding. The duo claims that Chrishell is pretending to be surprised by the sudden split and alleges that she might have a hand in the divorce. This leads to a dramatic moment as Chrishell storms out of the wedding.

Season 4 will surely harp more on the drama between Chrishell and Christine, as even outside of filming, the duo continued their rivalry on social media until Chrishell blocked Christine. The season will focus on Chrishell and her post-divorce life. We can also expect the season to concentrate on Christine and her journey as an expectant mother after she revealed her pregnancy. Season 4 will also see quite a few changes made to the Oppenheim Group as Maya’s Miami move will see her depart from Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Amanza Smith recently started her new company, AmanZa LLC, which could lead to her exiting the Oppenheim group in season 4. Other exciting events to watch out for in season 4 include the development of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship, the possibility of Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet having a child, Brett Oppenheim leaving the Oppenheim Group in order to give more time to his brokerage company, and Davina Potratz joining the rival real estate company, Douglas Elliman. Thus, it looks like ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 is all set to be a wild and exciting ride.

Read More: Where Is Selling Sunset Filmed?