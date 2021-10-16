Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date and Cast Details

Real estate, real luxury, real drama — that’s what Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ promises, by exploring the personal and professional lives of a bunch of highly competitive and successful real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group based in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. Created by Adam DiVello, the series captures the hustle culture of Los Angeles and its fierce women realtors, who bring with them their fair share of talents and tensions.

Since its premiere on March 21, 2019, fans have been hooked to the dazzling houses, dramatic interactions, and delicious displays of wealth that ‘Selling Sunset’ guarantees in each episode. The reality show even bagged an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. With three seasons already under its belt, fans are craving to get their hands on another season of the show. So, what’s up with it? Here’s all the information you need about ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4.

Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date

‘Selling Sunset’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on August 7, 2020, on Netflix. The third season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 29-36 minutes each.

As for season 4, we’ve got stellar news! On March 10, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Selling Sunset’ for seasons 4 and 5. Filming began in late April/early May 2021. However, due to one of the cast members, Tarek El Moussa, testing positive for COVID-19, production was halted for 15 days in September 2021. Despite the setbacks, season 4 successfully finished filming and season 5 is currently in production.

So, when can fans expect season 4? “I don’t have an exact date yet. But yeah, I believe it’ll be sometime in November,” Mary Fitzgerald confessed. Thus, we believe that season 4’s post-production must be close to completion, if not already completed. Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned information, we can expect ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4 to premiere sometime in November or December 2021. The cast of the show has been hinting at the quickly approaching release date of the newest season, getting fans understandably excited!

Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 4 will see the return of central figures and high-end realtors Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim will be appearing as well. Fans might also get a peek at Quinn’s baby, Christian Georges Dumontet, who was born in May 2021!

Additionally, the fourth season will also see the return of Christian Richard (Christine’s husband), Romain Bonnet (Mary’s husband), and Tarek El Moussa (Heather’s fiancé). Fresh faces this season include Vanessa Villela, a Mexican American actress and realtor, and Emma Hernan, a model, investor, and the CEO of a plant-based food company.

