Servant of the People Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ‘Servant of the People’ is a Ukrainian political satire show about a high school history teacher named Vasily Petrovych Goloborodko. One day, Vasily delivers an impassionate rant regarding the corruption prevalent within the country’s politics. A student records his rant and uploads it on YouTube, starting a series of events that end with Vasily being elected as Ukraine’s president. Despite his initial reluctance, the teacher turned politician buckles down to set things right.

Since the show aired on November 16, 2015, in Ukraine, it has been popular amongst the local population. Thanks to its unique premise and relatable themes, the series has been embraced by the audience and critics alike. The show sparked a major change within the country’s actual politics, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy being elected as the country’s president in 2019. Season 3 of the political show landed recently for the international audience. Many cannot help but wonder if the show will have a fourth season. If you are in the same boat, we have your back!

Servant of the People Season 4 Release Date

‘Servant of the People’ season 3 released on May 16, 2022, on Netflix. All three episodes of the third season – each with a runtime of 42-65 minutes – aired on the same day.

As far as season 4 is concerned, here’s what we know. The third season of the series marks the conclusion of the show’s storyline. The Ukrainian show completed its run within the local networks on March 28, 2019. However, given Zelenskyy’s rise to the presidency and subsequent international recognition following the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022, the international audience was eager to watch the series. Netflix delivered on the same and released the series on its platform for viewers to watch.

Season 3 concludes Vasily’s story as the president of Ukraine. After unprecedented struggles, Ukraine stands united and is financially independent of other nations. The nation progresses towards a better future with the next generations reaping the benefits of the efforts made by Vasily and his countrymen. Given that the release of the third season of ‘Servant of the People’ coincided with Zelenskyy’s real-life successful presidential campaign, the show symbolized his agenda regarding his role as the country’s leader.

The series was also adapted into a movie titled ‘Servant of the People 2,’ released in 2016. The film stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the leading role and follows the same premise as the show. The movie itself gained high praise from the viewers who approached the theatres in large numbers to enjoy the political satire. However, the film is not a sequel to the series but another interpretation of the same story.

We assume that after entertaining its audience with hilarious comedy and thought-provoking issues, ‘Servant of the People’ season 4 is canceled. However, one of the biggest reasons behind the show’s end was the implementation of its original premise. Given Zelenskyy’s rise to the presidency, the show turned into reality and effectively marked its conclusion since the leading actor and creator went through a massive career change.

Read More: Is Servant of the People Based on the True Story of President Zelenskyy?