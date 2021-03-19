Created by Tony Basgallop with M. Night Shyamalan as the executive producer, ‘Servant’ is a psychological horror series that has lived up to its expectations, since its premiere in November 2019. By delving deep into the psychology of a Philadelphia couple – Dorothy and Sean Turner, and their mysterious nanny, Leanne, the show has managed to pack a thrilling narrative that hooks the viewers into the quagmire of emotions and secrets of the characters.

Over two seasons, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a considerable fanbase. The steady pace of the narrative and its ability to wrap the mystery through dissonant events makes the series a must-watch. Season 2 raises the bar of mystery, with the problems increasing in a crescendo, reaching a denouement. As we reach the end, we understand it is just the beginning of a dangerous liaison for the Turners. If you are wondering about the third season just like us, we have got you covered!

Servant Season 3 Release Date

‘Servant’ season 2 released on January 15, 2021, on Apple TV+ and continued till March 19, 2021. The series contains ten episodes with an average run time of about 30 minutes.

With regards to the third season, we have good news. Apple TV+ gave an early renewal to the third season even before season 2 premiered. The decision follows the footsteps of the streaming platform’s other shows like ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Ted Lasso,’ which were all given an early renewal. The second season of ‘Servant’ was green-lit before the show’s premiere in November 2019. Shyamalan envisaged the story of the Turners to stretch up to 40 episodes. With twenty episodes completed, the show’s renewal was inevitable.

As far as the release date is concerned, the writer’s room has already been created to figure out the narrative of the third season of the psychological thriller. Season 2 premiered almost a year after the first season was completed. Since the writing process is already in full swing, we can expect the production process to conclude by late 2021. However, the ongoing pandemic might create some delays. But if the makers go by the schedule of seasons 1 and 2, we can expect ‘Servant’ season 3 to release sometime in early 2022.

Servant Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The lead characters will probably reprise their roles in the third season. Lauren Ambrose will perhaps return as Dorothy along with Toby Kebbell, who essays the role of her husband, Sean. Rupert Grint can be seen as the cynical Julian, Dorothy’s brother. Nell Tiger Free, who plays the role of Leanne, the mysterious young nanny, might be coming back. In addition to the lead cast members, we can hope to see Boris McGiver (Uncle George) and Alison Elliott (Aunt May) return in their respective capacities.

Servant Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season delves deep into the psychosis of the Turners in their quest to find Jericho. Dorothy and Sean have to introspect and go back into their past to understand their follies. Simultaneously, the cult tries to influence the couple’s decision and try to take Leanne back to their fold. However, Leanne’s presence proves to be too powerful to be displaced. Dorothy’s desperation is finally alleviated when Leanne brings back Jericho. The nanny integrates herself into the Turner family, but an ominous moment hints at a different beginning.

The third season might explore Leanne’s origin, now that we know that she is not what her visage seems to be. The cult will not stop in its quest to reintegrate Leanne since she kills Josephine. With Jericho’s arrival in the family, Dorothy and Sean have found a way to solidify their relationship. We might get to know about Jericho and his original family, given that Dorothy and Sean’s firstborn had died. Moreover, Sean tries to talk about his California trip but is interrupted midway. The third season might reveal this important detail and deal with Julian’s presence in the ensuing happenings.

