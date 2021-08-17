One of Netflix’s most popular shows, ‘Sex Education‘ has garnered universal acclaim since its premiere in 2019. The British comedy-drama revolves around Otis, a self-conscious teenager who uses his expertise in all aspects of sex to run a secret sex therapy clinic with his friend. The second season of the Laurie Nunn creation ends on an unexpected note, leaving fans anxious and eager to watch the story’s next chapter. If you are looking for details regarding the show’s upcoming season, allow us to share all the exciting updates about ‘Sex Education’ season 3!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

‘Sex Education’ was officially renewed for a third season by Netflix on February 10, 2020, just over three weeks after the second season hit the streaming service on January 17, 2020. The announcement came as no surprise because of the overwhelmingly positive reception of the sophomore season. After a long wait of more than a year, fans would be excited to know that the third season of their favorite show is just a month away. ‘Sex Education’ season 3 will release on September 17, 2021, on Netflix.

Production on the show’s third season was slated to commence in May 2020. However, it was postponed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for season 3 eventually began in September 2020 and wrapped up by March 2021.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast members of ‘Sex Education’ such as Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Gillian Anderson (Dr. Jean Milburn), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs), and Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) are set to reprise their roles in the third season. Also returning in the new season are cast members Chaneil Kular (Anwar), Simone Ashley (Olivia Hanan), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), and Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob Nyman).

Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne “Viv” Odusanya), George Robinson (Isaac), Conor Donovan (Quentin), and Sami Outalbali (Rahim) are likely to appear in recurring roles. Among fresh faces, Jemima Kirke will portray Hope, the new headmistress of Moordale Secondary School. Dua Saleh will play Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale. Jason Isaacs will be seen as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s successful older brother. Indra Ové will appear as Anna, the foster mother to Maeve’s half-sister.

Sex Education Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The season 2 finale of ‘Sex Education’ is filled with startling revelations. Jean learns that she is pregnant. Headmaster Groff is temporarily sent on leave by the school administration. Maeve reports her mother to social services, and she and Viv win the nationals. Jackson overcomes his anxiety. Adam and Eric confess their feelings for each other. In one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the finale, Otis apologizes to Maeve and tells her that he loves her through a voicemail. However, Isaac deletes the voicemail before Maeve has a chance to listen to it.

In the third season of the raunchy sex comedy, new and bold changes are coming for the students at Moordale. The school administration will be under the purview of newly appointed Headmistress Hope. Her idealistic standards of education and burning desire to reestablish the school as a premier institute will leave little room for the familiar shenanigans of the teenagers. Meanwhile, we will meet a much more easy-going Otis who indulges in casual sex.

Adam and Eric could crumble under the expectations of teenage romance. Aimee will continue her journey of self-discovery this time through feminism. We will learn more about how things stand between Otis and Maeve. The relationship between Otis and Jean is also likely to evolve due to Jean’s pregnancy. Creator Laurie Nunn revealed that the main theme for the third season will be “shame.” The episodes will explore various facets of shame and how it can be weaponized. In July 2021, Netflix dropped a teaser for the new season, which you can check out here.

