Sex Education Season 4 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Sex Education’ puts the students of Moordale Secondary front and center as they explore their budding sexuality. Sixth form classmates Otis and Maeve’s unofficial school “sex clinic” starts a sex-positive revolution that has the students experimenting and the school administrators feeling decidedly nervous. Season 3 follows one of the most tumultuous years yet, with the school taking on harsh disciplinary practices to curb the teenagers, and there are some scarily permanent changes that seem to be taking effect.

The show’s massive fan following is waiting with bated breath to see what happens next. Much as we’d love to, can we hope to see Moordale and its eccentric entourage again? Here’s everything we know about ‘Sex Education’ season 4.

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

‘Sex Education’ season 3 premiered on September 17, 2021, on Netflix. The entire season of 8 episodes, each with a run time of approximately 50 minutes, released simultaneously for global audiences.

As far as season 4 is concerned, there have been no official reports as to whether it has been greenlit or not. However, considering season 3 has released recently, we can still expect to get some good news from Netflix in the coming months. The renewal of subsequent seasons of the show were announced about a month after the premiere date of previous seasons (season 2 premiered on January 17, 2020, and season 3 was announced on February 10, 2020). The intermediate time is likely used by the streaming platform to gauge the viewership of the show’s most recent season.

Considering the massive global fan following and rave reviews that ‘Sex Education’ has garnered over the years, there is a good chance its season 3 viewership numbers will be stellar. However, what can’t be ignored are the major plot turns that take effect in the season 3 finale, which strongly hints that a potential season 4 will see significant changes in its storyline.

In an interview, Asa Butterfield, who essays the series’ central character Otis, confirmed the ambiguity regarding the potential for an upcoming season, saying, “I’d love to do a fourth season because we have so much fun on this show. At the same time we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We’ll have to see.” Asa also mentioned that a well-thought-out spinoff of the show could be a good idea, but what he’d really be into would be a ‘Sex Education’ Christmas movie. Who wouldn’t!

If the show gets greenlit for another season soon and production proceeds smoothly, we can expect to see ‘Sex Education’ season 4 sometime in Q4 2022.

Sex Education Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 3 features all the characters we know and love, including Otis (Asa Butterfield), his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Ola (Patricia Allison). The supporting characters include Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Colin (Jim Howick), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Steve (Chris Jenks), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Emily (Rakhee Thakrar), Maureen (Samantha Spiro), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu), and Maeve’s mother Erin (Anne-Marie Duff).

A potential season 4 will likely have all the cast members mentioned reprising their roles, and we can also expect to see a few new cast members join the show’s expansive roster.

Sex Education Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 finds Moordale Secondary under a new headteacher, who quickly instates harsh new dress codes and paints the school a somber gray (both literally and figuratively). However, the students continue their school’s sex-positive culture and even stand up for it when it falls into jeopardy. Their calls for a safe environment where they can explore their bodies and sexuality without being shamed catch on and lead to protests in schools around the country.

However, Moordale’s investors stop funding the school, leading to its students being told that their school will be shut down. Maeve gets some last-minute financial help from her mother and, in the closing scenes of season 3, sets off for an academic program in the United States after bidding Otis goodbye.

A potential season 4 will likely see Maeve coming back at some point, but we can expect to see her in a new, possibly Americanized avatar. Her will-they-won’t-they dynamic with Otis has also stretched on for three seasons, and as tantalizing as it is, we can expect it to be suitably changed, with one of them likely in a firm relationship. Otis’ home life will also be substantially different with the introduction of his baby sister, Joy, who Jean gives birth to at the end of season 3.

The potential season 4 could even take place after a significant time jump, with the students of Moordale now in university and possibly reuniting for the summer in their hometown. Of course, with the school on the verge of shutting down and Maeve moving away, any upcoming iteration of the show will take on a decidedly different format. The one thing we can be sure of is that the central characters and their carnal experiments will remain as entertaining as ever.

