Sex Education Season 4: When is the Show Coming Back?

‘Sex Education’ is a teen comedy-drama that revolves around Otis, Maeve, Eric, and their friends at Moordale Secondary School. Created by Laurie Nunn for Netflix, the coming-of-age series explores what it means to be a teenager navigating the confusing domains of sex, sexuality, and identity. Through a bunch of diverse and wacky characters and a clandestine adolescent sex clinic, the show puts forth a boldly honest, sociopolitically conscious, and unapologetically sex-positive perspective of teenage identity.

Since its premiere on January 11, 2019, ‘Sex Education’ has become an irreplaceable part of popular culture. Critically acclaimed and massively popular, it has found a home amongst audiences of all ages. Season 3 of the show sees the long-awaited admission of love between Otis and Maeve. However, theirs is not exactly what one would call an ideal romantic situation. Additionally, the fates of several characters and Moordale Secondary itself are uncertain. Thus, everyone is curious about whether this well-loved show will return for a fourth installment. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Sex Education’ season 4.

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

‘Sex Education’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on September 17, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of approximately 50 minutes each.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Yes, we know you’re itching to find out about season 4. Take a deep breath and get ready for the good news! At the TUDUM event on September 25, 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Sex Education’ for season 4. Considering the show’s brilliant ratings and massive popularity, we aren’t at all surprised by the renewal.

To gauge when season 4 will land, we can take a look at the filming schedules of the show’s previous seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 had a year-long gap between them, whereas season 3 understandably got delayed due to the pandemic. Keeping in mind the quick renewal of the show and the time it will require for filming and postproduction, it seems safe to assume that the upcoming season will drop in late 2022. Thus, we can get ready for ‘Sex Education’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q4 2022. We don’t mind waiting for a long time for a guaranteed good time!

Sex Education Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

We expect the main cast to reprise their roles for season 4. This includes Asa Butterfield as Otis, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Mimi Keene as Ruby. We also expect the return of Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob, Patricia Allison as Ola, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, and Alistar Petrie as Michael/Mr. Groff. Additionally, Dua Saleh, Rakhee Thakrar, Jim Howick, Chaneil Kular, Steve Morley, and Samantha Spiro might reprise their roles as Cal, Emily, Colin, Anwar, Steve, and Maureen respectively. We might even get to see Jemima Kirke as Hope and George Robinson as Isaac again.

Emma Mackey previously stated that she was uncertain about playing the role of a teenager after hitting her mid-twenties. However, recent reports make it seem likely that she will return as Maeve for the show’s fourth edition. “I’m excited for her [Maeve] to make some new friends, to open up a bit more and be exposed to a different culture, to a different kind of world. Because she’s only ever lived in her little tiny bubbles. How is she out of that bubble?” confessed Mackey, talking about her hopes for Maeve’s storyline in the upcoming season.

Sex Education Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 sees Jean dealing with her unexpected pregnancy and complicated breakup with Jakob. On the other hand, Maeve and Otis avoid each other for a long time. At the same time, the students of Moordale rebel against their tyrannical headmistress. Eric and Adam explore their feelings for each other, with the former helping the latter come to terms with his sexuality. Towards the end of the season, Maeve and Otis finally confess their love for each other. However, Maeve decides to move to the US for a study opportunity. Eric amicably breaks up with Adam. Jean gives birth to a daughter, but a paternity test reveals that Jakob is not her father.

Season 4 will likely delve into Jean and Jakob’s relationship, complicated by the arrival of baby Joy. We will also find out who Joy’s father is. Additionally, the fourth season is expected to look at Maeve and Otis’ relationship in light of her departure to the US. Will the two try out a long-distance relationship? Will they date other people until Maeve returns? It seems possible that we will get glimpses of Maeve’s adventures in America and Otis’ experiences (with Joy!) back home.

We also expect to see how Adam will navigate his freshly accepted sexuality without Eric constantly by his side. The fate of Moordale Secondary School is also likely to be an important plot point. Where will the students go after Moordale shuts its doors for good due to a lack of funding? We can’t wait to see what wild adventures await our favorite group of teenagers in season 4!

