Shahmaran Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s Turkish series ‘Shahmaran’ follows Shahsu, a psychology professor who ends up in the city of Adana for a university lecture. After the lecture, Shahsu accepts a temporary position at the local university and starts to stay with her estranged grandfather Davut, who abandoned her mother when the latter was just a child. The supernatural series progresses through the consequences of Shahsu’s meeting with a Basilisk named Maran, a half-human and half-snake entity.

Released in January 2023, the show gained favorable reception from audiences and critics alike, garnering praises for its captivating narrative, lead performances, and the integration of Turkish folklore. The first season of the series ends without concluding several storylines, making one intrigued about the prospects of a second season. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Will Shahmaran Season 2 Happen?

‘Shahmaran’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 44-59 minutes each. As far as the second round of the series is concerned, here’s what we can share. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the renewal of the series for a second season can be expected sooner than later since Burak Deniz, who plays Maran, had hinted about the sophomore round happening. According to Turkish reports, Deniz revealed that the preparations for the second season had already begun with the production of the same expected to commence in Summer 2023. If the reports are to be believed, Netflix’s confirmation may get released in the upcoming days.

Deniz’s revelation may not be a surprise for the viewers of the first season of the show since the same ends with several storylines open. Shahsu and Maran’s future is unrevealed since the former needs to go to the underworld for the prophecy to materialize completely. Since Maran loves her with all his heart, it is unlikely that he will let her disappear without him. If the second season of the series materializes, we may see Maran trying to remain together with Shahsu irrespective of her journey to the underworld. He may try to find a way to stop the same, even if means jeopardizing the future of the relationship between humans and Basilisks.

In addition, Maran’s father expresses that he hasn’t revealed the final revelation in the prophecy to his son. The potential second season may explore this particular revelation and how it may affect the life of Shahsu and her relationship with Maran. If the revelation is about any potential harm that can happen to Shahsu, Maran may abandon his deceitful father to protect the love of his life. Since Davut/Camsap is immortal, he may remain alive in possible season 2 and try to protect his granddaughter. We may also get to see what really happens to Lilith as Shahsu and Maran almost fulfill the conditions in the prophecy.

Considering the narrative scope to develop a second season, it is safe to assume that the aforementioned Turkish reports are true. Furthermore, Netflix has developed several productions such as ‘The Club,’ ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman,’ ‘The Protector,’ ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul,’ etc. as multiseason productions to increase its Turkish portfolio. Considering Netflix’s commitment to developing a wide range of original content in Turkish, we can expect the streaming giant to back the sophomore season of the supernatural series. If Netflix confirms the production of its second round soon, we can expect ‘Shahmaran’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2024.

