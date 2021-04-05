In the latest episode of ‘Shameless,’ things are finally settling down. We are given an idea about how things are going to work out in the end. Kev and V have decided to start a new life together in a new place. Carl experiences a change in his job profile. Lip is hard at work trying to renovate the house while Mickey is unsure where he belongs. For more details, you can look at the recap at the bottom. But the show is finally coming to an end, and here’s all that we have gathered about the series finale i.e., ‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 12!

Shameless Season 11 Finale Release Date

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 12 is slated to premiere on April 11, 2021, at 9/8c on Showtime. The show drops new episodes on the channel every Sunday.

Where To Stream Shameless Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

If you don’t want to miss the series finale of ‘Shameless,’ You can tune in to the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. You can even watch it on Showtime’s official website and Hulu (provided you have a subscription) shortly after it premieres. The newest episodes of ‘Shameless’ can additionally be streamed on live TV platforms like Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. More cable-free options include VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime or iTunes, where the show is available. Netflix users can access the first ten seasons of the show on the streaming platform.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

The series finale of ‘Shameless’ season 12 is titled ‘Titled ‘Father Frank, Full of Grace,’ where we will know what Frank’s future holds. If you go with the title, the episode might be based on religion, possibly directed at Frank’s spiritual journey after death. Heidi and Debbie might spend more time together, and although things seem harmless for now, Heidi is a dangerous convict who can harm Debbie. Lip and Mickey’s partnership might actually work out. We might also finally see Kev and V moving to Louisville. Meanwhile, it seems possible that Carl might be the father of Tish’s child. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 11 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Shameless’ season 11, called ‘The Fickle Lady is Calling it Quits,’ Mickey catches Lip painting the house, and Lip asks him why he hasn’t moved out. Debbie complains about Carl trying to get her and Franny away from the house. Mickey shows up at Frank’s room and discovers that he has shat himself. Liam then cleans him up. At Carl’s workplace, he finds out that Mr. McManus is filing a brutality report against him, based on their last encounter. Carl then decides to fight for people like himself who are forced to be silent.

After selling their house, V and Kev are finally solidifying their decision to move to Louisville. Debbie chimes in admitting that she envies their relationship. V’s advice to her is to love herself, and everything good will naturally come to her. Lip is then confronted with the news of the house getting sold. He speaks to the new owner of the house and asks for money. After his motivational speech, Carl gets demoted to parking enforcement. Debbie accuses Frank of messing up her mental state.

Meanwhile, Mickey is facing housing issues. His new apartment will not have the furniture that was included as a part of the house tour. He also gets into a severe fight with Ian. Carl stops a vehicle at parking that happens to be Tish’s boss. But he finds Tish at the wheel, who tells him that she is pregnant. Heidi us back to her old ways, but she sets eyes on Debbie and starts feeling different. Lip finds out that the new house owner has decided to opt-out of the deal. Lip and Mickey come to an agreement. In the end, Frank injects drugs into his bloodstream and closes his eyes.

