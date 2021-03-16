‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 8 sees almost every major character dealing with their personal issues and run into various degrees of troubles, some more severe than others. In the end, the Gallagher family learns of a shocking revelation that is surely going to rock their world. But before we discuss the details of this week’s episode in the recap section, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the upcoming ‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 9.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 9 is scheduled to release on March 21, 2021, at 9/8c on Showtime. New episodes air weekly on the channel on Sundays.

Where To Stream Shameless Season 11 Episode 9 Online?

You can easily watch ‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 9 on your TV screens by tuning in to the cable channel Showtime on the above-mentioned date and time. It will also be available for streaming on Showtime’s official website and Hulu shortly after it premieres. Alternatively, you can choose to stream the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ on live TV platforms like Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime or iTunes. The preceding 10 seasons of ‘Shameless’ are also available to stream on Netflix.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode of ‘Shameless’ season 11, titled ‘Survivors,’ will deal with the aftermath of Frank’s reveal about his dementia. Here’s the official synopsis for the episode – “Frank wants to pull one last heist with the old gang; Lip and Brad find out who owns BornFree; Mickey and Ian uncover the truth about Terry; Kevin watches Gemma and Amy while running the Alibi; Carl reunites with an old partner.” Check out the promo for the upcoming episode below:

Shameless Season 11 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode of ‘Shameless’ season 11, titled ‘Cancelled,’ shows Frank still not ready to reveal his health condition to his family. He instead gets caught in a contest with Liam. Liam’s school is holding a contest to rename the school after the previous namesake turns out to be a pedophile. Frank tries to get Liam on his side, but he isn’t interested. We see Frank’s dementia starting to impact his life, and he experiences frequent memory loss.

Debbie struggles to deal with her problems with Sandy and turns to her toxic habits. However, Sandy approaches her to talk it out and smooth things over, but Debbie continues down her self-destructive path. Carl faces a more ethical problem as he is assigned to work with the vice police after no one agrees to take his training officer’s position. The vice police’s ambiguous actions make Carl suspicious, but he continues doing what he is told. When the police decide to head to Alibi as a part of their operation to bust street dealers, he takes matters into his own hands and crashes the police car before reaching Alibi.

Veronica becomes depressed after her mom decides to move away, but Kevin has the perfect plan to cheer her up. Kev has planned a zoom wedding to make their union official with permission from city hall. V’s mom is present, as are her two daughters, making it a pretty touching occasion for her. Ian and Mickey are forced to care for Terry in his paraplegic state. They hire nurses to look after Terry, but he scares two of them off. Therefore, they decide to hire a stricter nurse and leave Terry alone with her. The duo return to find out that the nurse has killed Terry, a particularly bleak moment on the show.

Lastly, Lip faces legal troubles after the police question him over the stolen bikes and parts belonging to his employer. The police search his house but find nothing as Tami has already taken care of the boxes. However, the secret risks spilling out when the police call in Brad for questioning. They kidnap him before he can get to the station and decide on a plan to deal with him. In the end, all the Gallagher family members arrive at the hospital, where they learn about Frank’s dementia.

Read More: Shows Like Shameless