Shameless Season 12: Renewed or Cancelled?

John Wells created for Showtime slice-of-life tragicomedy-drama show ‘Shameless’ from the Award-winning British television series of the same name. With ‘Fargo’ alumnus William H. Macy leading the cast ensemble, the result is a bittersweet family drama with moments of euphoric highs and rock-bottom lows. Set in the poorer south side community of Canaryville in Chicago, the story revolves around the dysfunctional family of the Gallaghers. The patriarch of the family is a drunkard always on the lookout for delirious misadventures. Following his wife’s death, he goes on a downward spiral and finds his life falling apart.

At the same time, the family’s children grow apart with the question of selling their paternal home. Following its premiere in January 2011, the show spawned eleven seasons, becoming the longest-running show in the network’s history. Thanks to its veteran cast, compelling story arcs, and occasional shock value, the series garnered widespread acclaim in the media. Following the premiere of the eleventh season’s finale, you may be eager to know if a twelfth installment is underway. In that case, let us probe into the matter.

Shameless Season 12 Release Date

‘Shameless’ season 11 premiered on December 6, 2020, on Showtime, with the season’s finale being aired on April 11, 2021. The season was released in its entirety on October 11, 2021, on streaming platform Netflix. The eleventh season consists of twelve episodes with runtimes per episode ranging between 45 and 59 minutes.

Let us now consider the prospects of the follow-up season. On January 13, 2020, Showtime picked up the series for an eleventh season. Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine announced the news of renewal, while it was also spilled that the season would conclude the journey of the Gallagher family. In the finality of Season 11, Frank’s story reaches its natural culmination.

Frank Gallagher has been the center of the populated family drama, and he is primarily evasive regarding his paternal responsibilities for most of the show. Showrunner John Wells divulged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the plan was always to have the character of Frank face the consequences of his actions. Still, he had to rewrite the final season’s script at length following the unforeseeable delay induced by the pandemic.

The reel lives up to the real in the final season of this realistic drama with Frank’s COVID-19 demise. Seemingly, he cannot evade the past, and it catches up with him at last – with his alcoholic dementia worsening, an onset of COVID-19 sees Frank finally biting the dust. The ending was also a nod to the lives claimed by the virus in the economically deprived section of Chicago’s south side.

Moreover, the ratings had taken a hit in the later seasons of the show. The eleventh season was watched by 576,000 viewers, down by 32 percent from the tenth installment. Looking at the different aspects, it seems that the show’s ending was only the destined trajectory, but the creator managed to wrap things up on a conclusive note. Anyway, ‘Shameless’ season 12 stands officially canceled by Showtime.

However, the show has been one of the most popular to have ever aired on the network, and there remains a chance of spin-offs. Some questions are not answered in the final season’s finale, like whether Lip sells the family home. If a spin-off is indeed conceived, it may revolve around the lives of the Gallagher siblings. But no official announcement has yet been made regarding a sequel show, although it is quite a possibility.

