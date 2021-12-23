Shaq Life Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, ‘Shaq Life’ is a docuseries that essays the life of four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal AKA Shaq post-NBA. It chronicles his unwavering resolve to become an able father, athlete, businessman, and DJ. First premiered on April 9, 2020, this TNT show received a warm response. It came as a much-needed relief when the pandemic became unbearable for people all over the world.

Viewers immediately got hooked to watching their favorite NBA star Shaq navigate family life and explore other pursuits that otherwise remained hidden from the eyes of the public. After completing two seasons, the show may or may not release more episodes. If you want to know if season 3 is arriving anytime soon, here’s everything we’ve found!

Shaq Life Season 3 Release Date

‘Shaq Life’ season 2 released on December 2, 2021, on TNT and concluded its run on December 23, 2021. The second season comprises eight episodes that run for approximately 21 minutes each.

If you are curious about the potential third season, here’s all that we have to share. The home network TNT has not yet announced the show’s return. Despite not catering to younger age groups, the series has been observed to be performing fairly well. Shaq has a massive fan-following owing to his iconic career in NBA, which naturally makes the show a hit among people. However, the docuseries also did a great job of connecting with the audience at a time when the pandemic had taken control of the world.

The general manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV, Brett Weitz, stated something along similar lines around the time of the show’s initial release. Amidst the challenges that occurred, TNT wanted to promote uplifting content, which inspired Shaq to let viewers into his eventful life. Besides focusing on his work, family, and philanthropy, the show has also documented the low points of the NBA star’s life. By being as authentic as possible, Shaq aimed to make the world a little better each day and leave a legacy like no other.

With so much going on, Shaq undoubtedly has a lot to share with his fans. So, we don’t see the series drawing near its end anytime soon. If it is greenlit soon, the first few months will be dedicated to the production phase, after which we might get a clearer idea of a potential release date. On that note, we expect ‘Shaq Life’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Shaq Life Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of the series is led by Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA legend who wants to make the best of his existing life. Samuel L. Jackson has served as the narrator for both seasons 1 and 2. Shaq’s son Myles O’Neal has also been featured in the show. Therefore, we expect the aforementioned cast members to return for season 3, provided the series gets the go-ahead for another round. Apart from them, other members of Shaq’s family might show up as well.

Similar to what has been observed earlier, Shaq’s celebrity friends, along with other professional acquaintances, could gear up to feature in the prospective third installment. So far, we have seen Offset, Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Diplo, and several others make an appearance.

What Can Shaq Life Season 3 be About?

Season 2 shed light on new challenges that troubled Shaquille O’Neal, especially the death of his younger sister as well as his good friend Kobe Bryant. His only goal was to truly live his best life as he took up different roles in his personal and professional spheres. The sophomore installment highlights Shaq’s various contributions to society, be it helping out at-risk teens or raising his voice against police violence.

If the show returns to our screens, we can expect season 3 to feature more of such untold adventures that characterize the person that Shaq really is. We might even see him take up new hobbies or cross significant milestones with regard to his existing pursuits.

