‘Sharing’: New Amy Schumer TV Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a series titled ‘Sharing,’ starring Amy Schumer. The filming of the show will start in New York next month and is slated to conclude in May. The plot and crew of the project are currently under wraps. Additional casting is underway with the production seeking twin or triplet boys to play a seemingly integral character.

Schumer will also shoot Netflix’s comedy movie ‘Kinda Pregnant’ in New York, which is scheduled to commence late next month. Directed by Tyler Spindel, who helmed Pierce Brosnan-starrer ‘The Out-Laws’ and David Spade-starrer ‘The Wrong Missy’ for Netflix, the film follows Schumer’s Lainy, who begins wearing a fake baby bump after getting jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, only to accidentally meet the man of her dreams. In addition to Schumer, Adam Sandler serves as a producer as well.

Netflix and Schumer have collaborated extensively in the last decade. The streaming giant distributed four of the comedian’s stand-up specials, which are ‘Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact’ (2023), ‘Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory’ (2022), ‘Growing’ (2019), and ‘The Leather Special’ (2017). The actress also played the lead in the 2018 comedy film ‘I Feel Pretty,’ in which she starred alongside Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Schumer recently completed the shooting of ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,’ the feature directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld. The film, which revolves around Kellogg’s and Post’s competition to create a breakfast pastry before the other, also stars Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, and James Marsden. The actress is gearing up for the release of the second season of Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth,’ a comedy-drama series she created and in which she plays the titular character.

Schumer lent her voice to Velvet in ‘Trolls Band Together,’ the third main installment in the ‘Trolls’ franchise. In addition to the fifth season of ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ the actress’ recent credits include ‘City Island,’ Nicholas Stoller’s romantic-comedy movie ‘Bros,’ Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and Showtime’s drama film ‘The Humans.’

Along with ‘Sharing,’ New York, the principal location of the series, will host the production of Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly,’ Jude Law and Jason Bateman’s ‘Black Rabbit,’ and Michelle Williams’ ‘Dying for Sex’ in the upcoming months.

