Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

To close the gap between utility and innovation, ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ returned with the thirteenth season, and the premiere welcomed a talented bunch of budding entrepreneurs exhibiting their prized inventions. Like a bag that never runs out of money, ‘Shark Tank’ always has a lot to offer. This is attributed to the exceptional talent found in every contestant that participates in the show. If you missed this week’s episode, you could likewise skim through the highlights in the recap section. Now, here’s all you might witness in the upcoming episode!

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 2 is set to premiere on October 15, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC. New episodes with an average runtime of 42 minutes are released every Friday.

Where to Stream Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 2 Online?

Following ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 2’s television broadcast at the aforementioned date and time above, you may catch the season online on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Additionally, you can see the new episode on subscription service Hulu. The season will also be available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Spectrum TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. If you are keen on using live TV options, you can catch the new season on Xfinity Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 2 Spoilers

Next week, we might witness new guest Sharks joining the tank, such as Peter Jones, creator of American Inventor in the US, and comedian Kevin Hart. We also expect to see new entrepreneurs few of which could include budding tycoons from Sacramento exhibiting a confidence-boosting work-from-home product, two siblings from Austin eager to open a healthy meal service, another sibling duo from Seabrook aiming to clean the world’s oceans, and a high school art teacher from Burnet with inventive ideas on convenient jewelry storage, among many more.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 1 Recap

The thirteenth season premiere opened with Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran taking their positions as the Sharks. Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion crusade Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, showed up to make history as the first Black female assuming the position of guest Shark. The first participant in the tank was Philomina Kane, an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who wanted to capitalize on her apparel and accessories line focusing on hair care.

It is called Kin Apparel that only appealed to Lori and Emma. While making an effort to strike a deal, Kane became highly emotional. Walking along similar lines was an Ohio-based business couple, Kristen and William Schumacher of superfood bread company Uprising Food who struggled to convince the experts how profitable their business could be regardless of soaring revenues. The participants were confident about their balanced approach to taste and health, which ensures a maximum level of satisfaction to the person who ate it. There were others stepping up as well, some of which impressed the Sharks while others didn’t.

