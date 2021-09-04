Created by Jacinth Tan, ‘Sharkdog’ is an animated series that follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who has characteristics of both shark and dog. This happens to be the root of all the problems and chaos that befall their way as Sharkdog does not have a good idea about his own “strength, stealth and general sharkiness.” However, he is also fiercely loyal to Max, just like a dog. Upon its release on September 3, 2021, the show garnered a favorable response from people, especially kids, who must be waiting for more episodes of their favorite animated show on Netflix. Well, here’s all that you need to know about ‘Sharkdog’ season 2!

Sharkdog Season 2 Release Date

‘Sharkdog’ season 1 released in its entirety on September 3, 2021, on Netflix. The first season has 7 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 30 minutes.

With regards to the second season, here’s everything we know. As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed another season of this highly enjoyable animated series. However, in a conversation with Liam Mitchell, the child actor who voices Max, the media learned that he is working on Season 2 now. ‘Sharkdog’ happens to be VIS’ first international global animated series for the streaming giant. It is also the first animated show from Singapore to be picked from Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program, based on “long-form original comedy-driven content” catering to kids worldwide.

Nickelodeon and Netflix had grouped together to form a deal to produce original animated feature films and TV series based on existing Nickelodeon library characters along with new ones. ‘Sharkdog’ is a product of that along with other shows based on ‘The Loud House’ and ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

When talking about Max, Mitchell admitted that he loves how he could relate to him. Max adores animals and has the habit of extricating himself from difficult situations. Mitchell seems certain that the show could attract kids as well as adults. Moreover, they are 7-minute shorts, so it is easier for children to hold their attention and watch the show.

Represented by the Savage Agency in Los Angles for his role in ‘Sharkdog,’ Mitchell auditioned through the tape and ever since has recorded in his own studio in his basement. He works once a week for about 2 to 3 hours and is in touch with the sound team of the show in Los Angeles. Considering that, it won’t take much time for the production to take a wrap on the second season. Hence, in all probability, we expect ‘Sharkdog’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Sharkdog Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

At the ending of season 1, Captain Quigley, Dennis, and Mr. Heubel join hands to capture Sharkdog at the carnival. Max then shows up to protect his best friend from trouble but ends up being stuck on a carousel. Sharkdog stops it on time, and the carnival authorities save him from being caught by the trio. Max and his shark buddy leave with his parents, and perhaps, we might see them again with more adventures bordering on fun and danger in the next season. As Sharkdog comes to terms with his strength and abilities, he might have to tackle many more challenges in the future!

