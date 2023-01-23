Sharmini Anandeval Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

When 15-year-old Sharmini Anandavel went missing from her Toronto apartment in June 1999, the police hoped to bring her back safely. However, just four months later, authorities came across Sharmini’s remains in a ravine next to the Don River, triggering a homicide investigation. Crime Junkie’s ‘Murdered: Sharmini Anandavel’ takes the viewer through the gruesome crime and follows the investigation that tried its best to get to the bottom of the incident. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding this case and want to find out more, we have you covered.

How Did Sharmini Anandavel Die?

Sharmini’s family moved to Canada from their native country of Sri Lanka, hoping for a better life in the foreign country. At the time of her murder, Sharmini was a ninth-grade student who loved hanging out with her friends and having fun. Apart from being a brilliant scholar, the fifteen-year-old was very close to her loved ones and had huge aspirations for the future. People who knew Sharmini talked about her lively nature and mentioned how she would never hesitate to help others in need. Perhaps, it was this eagerness to help and make new acquaintances that pushed her further toward danger.

Sharmini was last seen alive on June 12, 1999, when she set out at around 9 am for what she believed was a new job. She told her family about her job and seemed pretty excited to finally earn a bit of money. However, her loved ones got concerned when the fifteen-year-old failed to return home after the stipulated time. Sharmini was extremely punctual and true to her word, which made such behavior very uncharacteristic of her. Hence, believing something to be wrong, her family and other volunteers got together to comb through some nearby areas in search of the missing teen. Sharmini’s friends were also contacted in the hopes that someone would know of her whereabouts. Yet, when there was no news about the fifteen-year-old for hours, people approached the police to report her missing.

Authorities took on the case as a priority and immediately launched a grand search operation. They coordinated with local volunteers to form search parties and even used all the facilities available at that moment. The show mentions how even though the cops were thorough in their search and left no stone unturned, weeks passed without any news about Sharmini. On the other hand, her family tried their best to help law enforcement in the investigation, yet could not help but fear the worst. Eventually, about four months after Sharmini went missing, a father and son duo came across human remains when taking a walk in the East Don parklands. They immediately informed the police, and although most of the body had decomposed by then, authorities were able to use dental records to identify the remains as that of Sharmini Anandavel. On top of it, forensic investigators were able to recover parts of the victim’s nails and hair, although the extreme decomposition made it impossible for authorities to determine a cause of death.

Who Killed Sharmini Anandavel?

The initial investigation into Sharmini’s disappearance was extremely challenging as there were no leads to work with. While no one knew what exactly had happened to the fifteen-year-old, authorities were able to get some information after interviewing some neighbors. For starters, one neighbor claimed to have seen Sharmini at the Fairview Mall at around 10:30 am on the day of her murder, while another mentioned that the teen was wandering alone in Peanut Plaza at around 11:45. However, all of them talked about Sharmini’s friendly nature and insisted that she did not have any enemies who would target her this way.

Further information dawned once the police talked to Sharmini’s family and learned of the strange job offer. While none of the victim’s loved ones knew what the job entailed exactly, they claimed that she was very secretive about it. On the other hand, Sharmini’s friends stated that she was going to be a part of an undercover investigation in an anti-drug operation. Surprisingly, the cops even found a form for the same job in the victim’s room, although the document just required one to fill in their name, address, and age. At first glance, it did look completely fake, and the police soon determined it to be so.

Since the job was police-related, authorities and local residents suspected that Sharmini’s neighbor, Stanley Tippett, was involved in her disappearance. While Stanley was a Toronto native and grew up in that area, he lived in the apartment right before the Anandavels at the time of Sharmini’s murder. Interestingly, authorities had their eye on Stanley for quite some time as he had previously impersonated a police officer in order to take control of a bicycle and arrest people illegally. It is also said that Stanley also loved to dress up like a police officer and would introduce himself as such to any family moving into the building. Nevertheless, when questioned, Stanley claimed he was not involved in the crime, and the police did not have enough evidence to arrest him on any charge.

Even after Sharmini’s body was discovered, medical examiners noticed that coyotes, as well as water from the ravine, had washed off any DNA evidence from her remains, which meant that it was impossible to identify a suspect forensically. Eventually, such complications led to the case going cold, and even though Sharmini’s murder remains officially unsolved to this day, officers firmly believe that Stanley Tippet was involved in the homicide. Incidentally, Stanley got into further trouble with the law in the years following Sharmini’s death, as he was arrested multiple times on unrelated charges of attempted robbery as well as aggravated and sexual assault. Moreover, in 2008, he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in Peterborough, while the government classified him as a dangerous offender in 2011 and sentenced him to prison indefinitely. Hence, with no reports mentioning Stanley’s supposed release, we believe he is still behind bars at a Canadian jail.

