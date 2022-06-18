She Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘She’ follows the story of police constable Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi), who begins to come into her own after being assigned an undercover mission. As she gets closer to her target, the elusive Nayak, Bhumi learns of her own power and begins to take charge of it. Much of season 2 explores Bhumi’s struggle with her identity, trying to pick a side in the long-running battle between the authorities and Nayak.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, who has also penned the show along with Divya Johry, ‘She’ premiered on Netflix in March 2020. Critics have lauded the show for its cinematography and a few cast performances that make the gritty story all the more intriguing. With season 2 closing by giving us a glimpse of Bhumi in an entirely new persona, we can’t wait to see where the story goes next. Here’s what we know about ‘She’ season 3.

She Season 3 Release Date

‘She’ season 2 premiered on June 18, 2022, on Netflix. All 7 episodes, each approximately 45 minutes long, dropped simultaneously on the streaming platform.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it will be greenlit to go into production. Though there are many ways that the story can still go, the less than stellar reviews received by the series could spell its cancellation after two seasons. The follow-up season was called out for its disjointed writing, and a few critics have taken issue with potentially inaccurately depicted themes of female empowerment in Imtiaz Ali’s show.

Season 1 received middling reviews but what might perhaps be the last nail in the coffin is that reviews for the follow-up season were even more scathing. Interestingly, the showrunner seemingly foresaw some of the pushback and explained in an interview how season 2 of a show would always be more susceptible to criticism.

Another factor that seems to point towards the show not continuing into a third season is the narrative, which finds Bhumi completely transformed by the end of season 2. The show essentially hinges on its central character’s duality as she struggles to choose her loyalties. Bhumi is constantly torn between her duty as a police officer and her inner calling for freedom and power, which pushes her towards Nayak. At the close of season 2, it is clear that Bhumi has made a choice, and she no longer works for the police, choosing to run her own drug empire in Mumbai.

Of course, multiple narrative threads, many of which are opened in season 2, remain unexplored. Most notably, the fate of Bhumi’s sister Rupa, who is last seen in hospital, or how Bhumi actually builds her criminal empire after Nayak’s death. The latter could prove to be an especially interesting aspect to explore, and there still seem to be some mysteries pertaining to Bhumi’s journey. However, compared to the transformation already seen in Bhumi over the first two seasons, it is unlikely that a narrative as dramatic could be coaxed out for a potential season 3.

Ultimately, a mix of flagging reviews and the juiciest parts of the narrative already being told in the first two seasons means that the show is likely over. Unlike season 1, which ends on a cliffhanger, season 2 closes with an air of finality. Imtiaz Ali has fittingly described season 1 as the introduction to the plot, while the second installment is the actual story. With the end of season 2, it appears that the story, too, is over, and it is highly unlikely that ‘She’ season 3 will be made.

