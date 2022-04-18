Shining Vale Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Shining Vale’ is a horror-comedy series that revolves around a dysfunctional family that moves to a small town after the family matriarch Patricia Phelps gets caught cheating on her husband, Terry Phelps. Trying to rebuild their family, they settle into a house with an atrocious history. As some odd incidents take place, Patricia is convinced that she is either depressed or possessed. Soon, the hauntings of the demons become much more real, making it hard for the family to live in the house. Created by the duo of Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the horror-comedy series first premiered in March 2022 on Starz.

Ever since the show’s release, it has garnered much appreciation and love from fans and critics as its nail-biting narrative keeps them on the edge of their seats in each installment. Thus, it is no surprise that the Courteney Cox-starrer has gained massive popularity with its inaugural season. In case you enjoyed the familial drama peppered with significant doses of horror and comedy and are wondering about a potential season 2, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Shining Vale Season 2 Release Date

‘Shining Vale’ season 1 premiered on March 6, 2022, on Starz, with the season finale airing on April 17, 2022. The inaugural season consists of eight episodes that have a runtime of around 30 minutes each.

As for the show’s sophomore round, here is all that we know. As of now, there has not been any official announcement made either by the network or the creators regarding the future of the horror-comedy series. Although the show’s future is currently up in the air, the positive feedback that its debut season has received cannot be ignored. Furthermore, the conclusion of the first season warrants another season. Given the unique premise of the show, the network is more likely to greenlit the series than cancel it.

Moreover, the network doesn’t have many shows in the horror-comedy genre, so it would make sense to renew it for at least another round. So, if we keep in mind all the above-mentioned factors, fans of the show have quite a few reasons to stay optimistic about its renewal. If the series gets greenlit by the end of Summer 2022, and the production team gets back to work soon after the announcement, we can expect ‘Shining Vale’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Shining Vale Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show gets recommissioned for the second installment, a majority of the main cast members are expected to reprise their respective roles. This includes Courteney Cox (Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps), Greg Kinnear (Terry Phelps), Gus Birney (Gaynor Phelps), Dylan Gage (Jake Phelps), Mira Sorvino (Rosemary), and Merrin Dungey (Kam).

In addition to the main cast, other cast members who are likely to return for the potential season 2 are Derek Luh (Ryan), Alysia Reiner (Kathryn), Susan Park (Valerie He), James M. Connor (Dr. Berg), Sherilyn Fenn (Robyn), and Parvesh Cheena (Laird). Moreover, in order to keep the narrative interesting, the makers of ‘Shining Vale’ might introduce some new characters if the show returns for a second round. Thus, we might get to see some fresh faces in the cast lineup.

Shining Vale Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Patricia and Terry move their family from the bustling city to a potentially haunted isolated house in Connecticut in an attempt to save what’s left of their marriage and bond with their kids. As days go by, Patricia finds inspiration to get back to writing after several years of writer’s block. However, she soon begins to get haunted by the spirit of a 1950s housewife named Rosemary Wellingham.

Meanwhile, Terry makes a pivotal decision at work that comes back to haunt him later. Patricia finds out that Terry has been keeping a secret from her. A deal with Rosemary Wellingham breathes new life into Patricia’s dysfunctional marriage and career, but she soon realizes that she has gotten way more than she bargained for.

In the season finale, as the shocking end of Patricia’s book is revealed, the Phelps family fights off the demons — as individuals and as a family — that come for their souls. The potential season 2 is likely to pick up right after the events of the first season. We may get to see the Phelps family live in harmony as they face new haunting situations. Patricia and Terry might just solve their differences and rekindle their marriage, but not without a few challenges.

