8 Shows Like Free Bert You Must See

‘Free Bert’ is the tale of Bert Kreischer, who plays a fictionalized version of himself as a socially awkward man. The Netflix comedy series follows Bert as he struggles to adjust to life in Beverly Hills society, where his daughters attend a prestigious school. Bert’s casual dressing sense and the practice of not wearing a shirt make him the odd one out in the community. As his daughters face bullying and other issues at school, they also find it difficult to adjust to their father’s weird lifestyle. Seeing that there is no other option but to change his ways, Bert finally attempts to wear shirts, attend elite events, and speak in elite styles.

What follows is a loud and chaotic journey as the neighborhood discovers Bert’s many entertaining qualities. As Bert and his wife mingle with the rich people, the very idea of their life turns upside down in hilarious ways. Created by Bert Kreischer, Andrew Mogel, and Jarrad Paul, the narrative is a hilarious ride. These shows, like ‘Free Bert,’ will be worthy of your time.

8. Tires (2024-)

Netflix’s ‘Tires’ revolves around Will (Steve Gerben), who finds himself in charge of his family’s automobile repair business. He has no experience managing such an establishment, which worries him. To add to his worries, his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis) enters the equation. Shane lives a carefree life with no regard for rules and also troubles his cousin in the most hilarious ways. When Shane starts working for Will at the service station, it leads to a chaotic mix of ambition and recklessness. The comedy show is a slice-of-life painting of two directionless men, created by Steve Gerben, Shane Gillis, and John McKeever. Like ‘Free Bert,’ it has a comedian playing a fictional version of himself, while also dealing with the idea of adjusting to a new reality.

7. Die Hart (2020-)

Created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad, ‘Die Hart’ is the tale of Kevin Hart, who essays an imaginary interpretation of himself. In the comedy series, Kevin struggles to accept the fact that the viewers laugh at him when he appears on the big screen. To become a serious actor and redefine his legacy, Kevin intends to become an action star. The narrative sheds light on his rib-tickling attempts to gain the skills to become an action star, while also dealing with the uncertain behavior of the people making an action movie with him. Akin to ‘Free Bert,’ the show is about a man trying to find his place in the world, while also exploring the chaos of transforming one’s personality.

6. Master of None (2015–2021)

‘Master of None’ explores the life history of a man named Dev (Aziz Ansari), who struggles to find a sense of purpose in life. Living in NYC, he is unable to make any decisions about his life. The Netflix comedy show delves into the intrigues of Dev’s life as he tries to survive the chaos of social media, the awkwardness of texting, and seemingly long singlehood. His past and present converge in his mind as he hopes to become a successful actor, which is easier said than done. Partly inspired by the life experiences of Aziz Ansari, who co-created it with Alan Yang, the series is a nuanced and engaging portrait of a confused man, which spiritually reflects Bert’s complex journey in ‘Free Bert.’

5. Crashing (2017–2019)

Created by Pete Holmes, ‘Crashing’ delves into the experiences of Pete Holmes, who plays a fictional version of himself in the HBO comedy-drama show. Pete is a stand-up comedian whose wife abandons him. Facing trauma and love without love, he works hard to impress his audience. As he meets other comedians and celebrities to get help, he often faces hilarious and awkward conversations. Trying to meet women again, he stumbles in puzzling ways, while also trying to be funny and sarcastic. With the streets of NYC and his comedy circle being his only real companions, Pete must find a way to be relevant again in a confusing world. The show resembles the spirit of ‘Free Bert’ through its focus on purpose and meaning, while also interpreting the story of real people in fictional settings.

4. This Way Up (2019-2021)

‘This Way Up’ is about a woman named Aine (Aisling Bea), who is undergoing a difficult time in terms of mental stability. She is an Irish woman living in London with her elder sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan), who tries to get her interested in living a better life. Aine takes up a job as an English teacher and also meets Richard (Tobias Menzies), whom she is romantically attracted to. While trying to impress Richard with her quirky personality, she also attempts to recover from the aftermath of her nervous breakdown in the recent past. The British comedy-drama series, created by Aisling Bea, narrates a grounded tale of family, meaning, and relevance, which makes it complementary to ‘Free Bert’ and its characters.

3. Survival of the Thickest (2023-)

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest,’ a comedy-drama show, chronicles the ups and downs in the life of Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau), an African-American woman who is going through a breakup and body image issues. Her adventurous life comes to a sudden halt as she remains clueless about what to do next in life. She hopes to earn a name for herself in the fashion industry of NYC, while also finding love again. In this process, her only real chance of success is the authenticity of her own voice. Mavis goes on a rib-tickling and engaging journey with the help of her loved ones to become the star of her own story. Created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Mavis’s story spiritually reflects the trials and tribulations of Bert in ‘Free Bert.’

2. Feel Good (2020-2021)

‘Feel Good’ sheds light on important moments in the life of Mae, a former drug addict. Canadian comedian Mae Martin plays a fictional version of themself as Mae, who wants to improve their life. In the story, they enter into a relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie), an English woman. George wishes that Mae could overcome their drug-recovery-related issues by attending meetings. However, issues related to anxiety and identity challenge Mae like never before. Through the therapy sessions and alcoholism, Mae navigates a difficult journey of being their authentic self in a demanding world. Mae and George’s relationship hangs in the balance as the two of them come to terms with their realities. Created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, the comedy-drama series captures the redemptive spirit of ‘Free Bert,’ while also being similar in a tonal and visual sense.

1. Ramy (2019-)

Hulu’s ‘Ramy’ revolves around the experiences of Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef). He is the son of Egyptian immigrants and lives an aimless life in New Jersey. He finds it difficult to connect with his parents, especially due to his views on faith. As he struggles to find the balance between his Muslim and American identities, he also strives to find his political and moral voice. Facing financial issues, familial problems, and a sense of emptiness, Ramy must forge his path by listening to his own voice. The comedy-drama series is a deep dive into the immigrant experience. Created by Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, and Ramy Youssef, it is thematically and visually connected to ‘Free Bert’ through its depiction of hilarious moments, awkward conversations, and the flavors of life in America through an individual’s engrossing journey.

