Shrinking Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Do Jimmy and Sofi End Up Together?

Season 3 of ‘Shrinking’ brings many big changes lined up in Jimmy’s life. From the daunting reality of stepping back into the dating pool years after his wife’s death to his daughter’s move away to college, the therapist has much on his proverbial plate. Naturally, Alice’s upcoming graduation forces him to confront his complicated relationship with his own father, and his feelings end up bubbling over in unfavorable ways. Namely, it drives him to push Paul away the day before the latter is set to move away to Connecticut. In episode 8, titled ‘And That’s Our Time,’ Jimmy faces the consequences of his misplaced anger, while also trying to preserve the perfect goodbye between himself and his daughter. Meanwhile, Gaby finds herself arriving at an unexpected milestone. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Gaby Discovers Derrick’s Secret

Gaby’s day starts with a fortuitous discovery when she stumbles across an engagement ring while looking for some painkillers. On a whim, she ends up trying the ring on, only to realize that the jewelry has gotten stuck on her finger. As a result, she has to rush out of Derrick’s place with excuses and eventually call in a meeting for her inner circle of most trusted confidants. Paul, who is currently crashing at his daughter’s place in Connecticut, doesn’t miss out on the meeting and joins over a video call. For Gaby, the ring presents a number of complications. Off-the-bat, she’s unsure if she should be mad at her boyfriend for buying an engagement ring when they had explicitly decided to wait for a set amount of time before making any big decisions about their future.

Additionally, the therapist has a number of other concerns. It’s no surprise that Gaby has had a difficult year as a therapist, especially after she lost one of her patients, Maya, earlier in the year. The wound is still too fresh, making her apprehensive about taking any big emotional steps in her life. Furthermore, Paul has left the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center building to Gaby, for her to do with it as she pleases. Therefore, she has been planning on finally pursuing her professional ambitions of opening a trauma center. As a result, all of these complications in her own personal life compel her to second-guess taking such a big step in her relationship with Derrick. Lastly, there’s the very pressing issue of finding a way to get the ring off her finger, regardless of what her conclusion about the looming proposal proves to be.

Jimmy Plans the Perfect Send-Off For Alice

Recently, Jimmy has been on a streak when it comes to blunders in her interpersonal relationships. For her graduation, Alice wanted her grandfather, Randy, around, which wasn’t ideal for her father. Although the latter was worried about his daughter getting hurt by his father’s flaky nature, it was ultimately he who bore the brunt of Randy’s carelessness. As a result, he ended up ruining things with Sofi early on in their relationship, and later blew off a proper goodbye with Paul. Nonetheless, he’s determined to ensure he doesn’t mess things up with Alice.

Therefore, Jimmy comes up with an elaborate plan for her last day before she goes off to college. Yet, even the best-laid plans can be run over. Early in the day, the father realizes that Alice is in a sour mood, which doesn’t really have anything to do with him. Instead, it’s about a petty fight she’s having with Summer, her best friend. Unsurprisingly, his first instinct remains to meddle in the situation. Fortunately, things end up working out between the teenagers after Jimmy ambushes them into a lunch meet-up.

Alice and Summer realize that their fight was only a result of their respective anxieties about how the future will change their relationship once they start living in different cities. Therefore, they conclude that the real solution lies in affirming their friendship and ensuring that they keep their relationship strong moving forward. Part of how they plan to achieve this comes from Summer’s decision to drop Alice off at college by making the cross-country trip with her. Unfortunately for Jimmy, this means she ends up becoming a convenient interruption to the perfect goodbye speech he had prepared for the long-awaited moment.

Shrinking Season 3 Episode 8 Ending: Does Jimmy End Up With Sofi?

Tia’s death remains the defining aspect of the show’s narrative from the very beginning. It’s the incident that becomes the nucleus in the narratives of multiple primary characters, including Jimmy. Even though the latter has been working through his grief for years now and has even managed to put himself back together in commendable ways, the loss still hangs over him perpetually. As a result, even without Tia around, she continues to haunt Jimmy’s relationship with Sofi. The duo already had a hard time getting together as they continued dancing around their chemistry for one reason or another. Nonetheless, in season 3, they finally decide to give their relationship a real chance and begin dating.

However, one bad encounter with Randy ends up ruining everything. Jimmy’s father has always been a sore subject for him, one that Tia was an expert at maneuvering. However, Sofi inevitably has a different opinion on the matter. Yet, the real problem comes when Randy gives his own opinion on the relationship, particularly comparing her to Tia, with whom he never got along much to begin with. This sends Jimmy into a spiral, and he ends up breaking things off with Sofi. Down the line, he realizes he chickened out of the relationship because he was scared of what moving on might mean for the love he still holds for Tia. Nevertheless, he’s also sure that there’s no way to salvage the situation. In the end, it’s Paul who helps him see otherwise.

By the time Alice leaves, he and Jimmy are in an awkward situation. Even so, despite their arguments and distance, the retired therapist decides to impart another moment of wisdom on his unofficial protege. He flies all the way over from Connecticut and invites the latter to breakfast under the guise of a redo on their ruined farewell. Once Jimmy arrives at the restaurant, he realizes Paul had also invited Sofi. The older man tells him he has a habit of fantasizing about the perfect outcome and then spiraling when real life doesn’t play out in that way. Moreover, he also helps him realize that he can move forward in his life without diminishing the past. Although we don’t see it, it’s likely that Paul also spoke with Sofi to advocate for Jimmy because she agreed to give him a second chance. Ultimately, the show ends with the two giving their promising relationship another go.

Do Paul and Jimmy Make Up?

Paul and Jimmy’s falling out also happens as a snowball effect influenced by the latter’s relationship with his father. After Randy blows off Alice’s graduation, which doesn’t seem to affect her much, he tells his son that not everyone is as sensitive as he is. Later, at the graduation party, Jimmy hears Paul say the same thing to Alice as a joke. This leads him to conflate the two fatherly figures in his life. However, where he has stopped putting any expectations on his actual father, he expected something else from his unofficial mentor. Throughout the season, he has been falling over backward to help Paul with his looming retirement and eventual move to Connecticut. However, it ultimately proves to be a thankless job.

Paul maintains a level of emotional separation from Jimmy. The latter finds out about his moving plans from Megan, and receives no special professional closure as Gaby does. This brings up old issues for him, wherein he feels that while Paul is one of the most important people for him, he simply doesn’t value him equally in turn. Consequently, he decides to skip out on their planned farewell breakfast the next day. Eventually, once his emotions settle down and Paul leaves for Connecticut, Jimmy inevitably regrets his actions. At the same time, Paul also begins to realize that his insistence on emotional aloofness despite the profound relationship he shares with the other therapist is negatively impacting their dynamic. For the same reason, he ends up flying back to California.

As the two meet again, they finally work through their complications. Paul admits that Jimmy is like a son to him, and he has been treating him unfairly. Similarly, the latter also confesses that he had let his relationship with Randy influence his emotions towards the other man. In the end, Paul affirms that he would always be there for Jimmy because that’s what it means to love and care for others in life. Jimmy has grown a lot throughout the show, and he has thoroughly worked on himself. Yet, the work is never quite done. In the end, all anyone can ask for is the love and support of those around them. For Jimmy and Paul, the other will always be that source of love and support.

Do Gaby and Derrick Get Engaged?

Gaby and Derrick’s relationship progresses in significant ways this season. The former has had a historically dubious dating history, where she gravitates towards relationships that are doomed to crash and burn. For the same reason, she has developed her own complicated attachment styles. However, Derrick challenges her in this aspect every step of the way. Gaby wants to have an uncomplicated relationship where they can set down rules and time limits to regulate everything. Nonetheless, in real life, plans have a penchant for failing. Derrick helps her realize that treating her future with an iron fist, constantly trying to be in control, is unrealistic and unhealthy.

Gaby’s inner circle helps her understand the same. They remind her that she has had to be dragged across every relationship milestone in the time that she has been dating Derrick. Most importantly, she has never regretted any of these progressions, even if they arrived outside of the timetable she had set for herself. Once the therapist realizes the same, she concludes that she does want to marry Derrick. However, instead of letting him propose, she ends up ambushing him into a surprise proposal party herself. In the end, the couple gets engaged, wrapping up their story on a happy note.

Read More: Loved Shrinking? Here Are 8 Shows You Will Also Like