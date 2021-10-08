Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

‘World’s End Harem’ or ‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ is a science-fiction ecchi harem anime that is based on LINK’s eponymous Japanese manga series. The show follows Mizuhara Reito, an ordinary young man who has been in cryogenic sleep for over five years, unbeknownst to the unexpected social upheaval the world has gone through in the intervening years. When he wakes up, the protagonist learns that 99.9% of the world’s male population has been eradicated by Man-Killer Virus.

In a sex-crazed world where men are now considered a precious resource and treated loyally, all Reito desires is to find the girl of his dreams- Tachibana Erisa. But will he manage to resist the temptation of other girls who constantly crave his attention? Since season 1 of the harem anime is about to be released, let’s have a look at everything we know about its pilot episode so far.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 1 Release Date

‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ episode 1 titled ‘The World of Women’ is all set to premiere in Japan on October 8, 2021. It will air at different times on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, AT-X, and other channels. The harem anime was developed by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, with Tatsuya Takahashi leading the writing staff and Yuu Nobuta helming the directorial team.

The characters are designed by Miyabi Ozeki, while the series music composition is handled by Shigenobu Ookawa. Hikari Masai, a.k.a Helical, has performed the opening theme track “Just Do It,” and the ending theme song “Ending Mirage” is sung by Shiena Nishizawa.

Where to Watch Shuumatsu no Harem Season 1 Online?

‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head to the official website to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Asia, Muse communications have acquired the rights to stream the show. Therefore, we recommend checking platforms like Bilibili, iQIYI, and Aniplus Asia.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 1 Spoilers

In episode 1, the opening sequences of the anime will capture the death and destruction spread by the horrifying Man-Killer Virus that will spread like wildfire around the world. As the male population rapidly declines, the urgency to do something will only lead to further chaos, and by the time the disease disappears, about 99.9% of the world’s men will be dead. The sudden sex imbalance will ring alarm bells for unthinkable demographic change that could potentially lead to human extinction.

With a sudden decline in the male population, the sex-crazed new world will treat men as the world’s most precious resource, and they will be royally treated by both women and the government. While most men will see this in a positive light, a young man named Mizuhara Reito will stand as an anomaly and try to find Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. However, with constant female attention and sexual advancements, the protagonist’s resolve to be with only one girl will be tested.

