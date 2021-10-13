Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on LINK’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ or ‘World’s End Harem’ is a science fiction ecchi anime. The show centers upon a young man named Mizuhara Reito, who has been in cryogenic sleep for over five years. When he wakes up, the protagonist is shocked to learn that 99.9% of the world’s male population is eradicated because of the dangerous Man-Killer Virus leading to unimaginable social upheaval. Men are now considered a precious resource and engage in polygamous relationships to prevent the extinction of the human race.

However, all Reito desires is to find the girl of his dreams, but will he be able to do it with all the unnecessary attention that he keeps getting from the rest of the girls? The anime first premiered on October 8, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 2 Release Date

‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ episode 2 is slated to premiere sometime in January 2022. Although episode 1 was released as per the schedule, the harem anime has now been delayed till the Winter season 2022, and people who loved the pilot episode will have to wait a few more months. The series is animated by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, with Yuu Nobuta helming the directorial team and Tatsuya Takahashi overseeing the scripts.

Miyabi Ozeki has designed the characters while Shigenobu Ookawa has handled the series music composition. The opening theme track “Just Do It” is sung by Hikari Masai, a.k.a Helical, and the ending theme song “Ending Mirage” is performed by Shiena Nishizawa.

Where to Watch Shuumatsu no Harem Season 1 Online?

‘Shuumatsu no Harem’ season 1 is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. So, fans who are eager to watch the latest episodes can head to the official website. Muse communications have acquired the streaming rights in Asia, and the show is expected to release on platforms like iQIYI and Bilibili.

Shuumatsu no Harem Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, Reito opens up about his feelings for Elisa, the only girl he has ever loved. However, he also confesses that he suffers from a rare disease and the only way he could survive is by going through a special cryogenic treatment that takes several years. When he wakes up five years later, Reito learns that the treatment has been successful, and he is now free from the life-threatening disease. However, when he leaves the facility, Reito realizes that he is being escorted by two guards along with a woman who introduces herself as Mira Suou- his assistant.

She introduces the protagonist to the new world. Reito learns from Suou that after he went into his cryogenic sleep, the rest of the world was hit hard by the Men-Killer Virus that ended up eradicating 99.9% of the world’s male population leading to an incomprehensible social and political crisis. He is one of the few men who survive thanks to the treatment he was luckily taking at the time. As he struggles to process the unbelievable changes that have occurred in the last five years when Reito gets to meet his younger sister, the grim reality suddenly looks more believable.

However, despite the repeated requests to choose girls and have babies with them, he completely rejects the proposal even though the future of humanity is at stake. Late that night, his assistant Suou enters his room without clothes and tries to have sex with him, but Reito rejects all her sexual advancements. In episode 2, the protagonist, who now knows that the girl of his dreams- Elisa Tachibana is missing for three years, will decide to find her. Suou will come up with a new plan to convince Reito to choose a partner and have a baby.

