In the 21st episode of ‘Sistas’ season 2, things get awry between Karen and Aaron. Their relationship might have reached its last stage. Meanwhile, Andi and Gary are also trying to navigate their dynamic, but it seems like Gary is more invested than his partner, which leads them to get professional help. If you are curious about the episode, you can go through our detailed recap. In case you want information about the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 22!

Sistas Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 22 is slated to release on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on BET. Each episode has a runtime of less than an hour.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 22 Online?

The upcoming episode of ‘Sistas’ season 2, episode 22, can be watched on BET at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. Otherwise, you can choose to watch the episode on BET’s official website and the BET app. You can also access it on live TV platforms, such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Sistas’ on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 22 is called ‘In The Shadows.’ In the episode, we will get to witness a change in Andi and Gary’s relationship. They will consider taking a big and scary step. Meanwhile, Fatima and Sabrina’s love lives will also gain focus. Fatima will kick her new love interest out of her house, and Sabrina will enjoy the company of a new man.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 21 Recap

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 21 is called ‘Where the Heart Is.’ It kicks off with Aaron barging into Karen’s room only to see her with David. Karen apologizes to Aaron, who is devastated. But he puts on a calm face and tells her that things are fine. The scene then shifts to Danni and Sabrina, who are talking about Jacobi. She then gets a call from the credit card company. The surveillance report comes, and they find out that it is some woman instead of Zac.

The drama does not stop there. Calvin is also ignoring Maurice because of what he spewed in front of Sabrina. They also talk about her love life, and fans know that Sabrina is into her colleague Jacobi. Maurice and Calvin also fight over their apartment. Fatima visits Zac and hands him a hefty sum of money for investment purposes, and Zac is obviously overwhelmed. Gary wants to get married to Andi, who is still unsure about being with Gary. Karen, Danni, and Sabrina are against them being together.

