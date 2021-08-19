In the eleventh episode of ‘Sistas’ season 3, Andi and Gary come to crossroads in their relationship. She impulsively calls Robin and makes out with him. Instead of gloating about problems that surface now and then, Karen decides to take a chill pill, and for once, hold back on her harsh judgments. For more details, you can refer to the recap. In case you’re excited about what’s to come, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Sistas’ season 3 episode 12!

Sistas Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

As of now, there is no release date assigned for the next episode. Considering that the show has recently aired its midseason finale, ‘Sistas’ season 3 episode 12 will premiere sometime in September or October 2021. It will most probably air on a Wednesday at 9 pm ET on BET. Each episode has a runtime of 42-45 minutes.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Sistas’ season 3 episode 12 on BET at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. Additionally, you can choose to watch the episode on BET’s official website and the BET app. You can also access it on Live TV platforms, such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Another option is to buy or rent the episodes of ‘Sistas’ on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Sistas’ season 3 episode 12 might open a new chapter in Zac’s life. He seems to have permanently let go of Karen and has gone all out trying to impress Fatima. She will finally give him an answer in the next episode. Andi might break up with Gary, although we don’t know if her little fling with Robin has helped her gain perspective as she expected it to.

Sistas Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

‘Sistas’ season 3 episode 11 titled ‘Unlock It’ opens with Andi walking in on Gary about to get intimate with a random woman with his therapist seated on another corner of the room. Andi freaks out, and Gary tells her that it is a part of therapy. The treatment would help him re-establish a healthy physical connection with Andi. Gary has been struggling to be physical with Andi because thoughts of his fiancee in bed with another man frequently haunt him.

Meanwhile, Danni and Preston face problems in their relationship. She was tired of listening to him rant about work, and Preston, sensing her withdrawal, decides to move out. He wants Danni to call him the moment she feels better. Maurice, on the other hand, is excited to see Q (Que) again. Andi rushes to talk to Karen about her latest fallout with Gary, and Karen, surprisingly, takes a break from her usual coddling. Trying to be as objective as possible, she states that such kind of therapy is common.

After Andi leaves, Zac shows up to return the money he owes Karen. Despite the obvious attraction that still exists, Zac leaves seconds later, not wanting to jeopardize his relationship with Fatima. Aaron asks Karen to marry him, but she holds back from answering just yet. Zac is finally confident about taking Fatima out and asks her if she is on board the ship of romance!

